The cold weather these days has me dressing like I have no clothes other than leggings, a hoodie, and Ugg boots. I’m ready for something a little different to switch it up. My dusters are too thin, and my hoodie is a little too short to wear when I want to put on tunics. What am I to do? Go shopping, of course!

On my search for something to wear while out in the flurries and cold rain this season, I happened upon the perfect blend of coziness and comfort, a cardigan that feels like wrapping up in a warm blanket and going to sleep. It’s stylish and sensible, and it feels like a workplace essential as much as my newest going out essential.

Want to get your own? You don’t have to drop hundreds at a high-end retailer. You can snag one at Walmart right now!

The Eytino Hooded Cardigan Sweater is a gorgeous knit sweater with a hood and cable knit design about the front and sides. It has buttons for you to close it up if you get too cold or it can stay open to show off what’s beneath it, like a cute blouse or tee. Most importantly, it’s insanely warm. Ever since getting mine, I’ve just kept it on inside and out, because it’s so impossibly cozy.

I can just toss it on and go, knowing I won’t freeze, all wrapped up in soft, sweatery bliss. And yes, it has pockets. So if you opt to wear it as a coat, you can carry all your important items with you without worrying about grabbing a bag to take with you, too.

There are 13 different colors (my go-to right now is black), and a range of sizes to choose from, so no matter what you’re looking for, there’s something for just about everyone. Even if you tend to dress in more black clothing like I do.

Hundreds of reviewers have grabbed a cardigan for themselves, too, with over 280 five-star reviews.

One buyer called it “cozy,” adding: ” Great for work, home and running errands. I get a lot of comments on mine.”

Another proclaimed it was the “perfect sweater,” writing: “This is my second purchase. It’s a great and comfortable sweater!”

This is currently my very favorite cardigan. Thinking you’re going to want one for yourself? Don’t miss out and head to Walmart now!

