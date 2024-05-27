Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Saturday Night Live is where it’s at for those of Us who love a good laugh. Clips of almost every episode seem to go viral, especially when some of our favorite celebs make surprise appearances. A couple of months ago, it was Sydney Sweeney who ended up on the show — she brought the house down, of course!

We couldn’t stop admiring her outfit though . . . it’s now May (almost June!) and we’re still thinking about the vest. As such, we decided to try and find a similar one that isn’t $1,090 like Sydney’s, but looks like it could be. This one stole our hearts and will be our go-to European-girl piece this summer!

Related: 13 Flattering Swim Cover-Ups That Go With Any Swimsuit — Starting at $13 You ordered a snazzy new suit for the summer and started planning a beach trip, only to realize that you’re without one of the most integral pieces of your poolside ensemble: a cover-up! Unless you’re tanning or swimming, chances are you’ll be wearing a cover-up the rest of the time. It’s arguably even more important […]

The waistcoat has a classic v-neck design, vertical stitching down both sides, four buttons and decorative pockets that give it a professional flair. Made of skin-soft polyester material, this vest is breathable and lightweight, ideal for hot summer days. (You can also wear it with a long-sleeve top, booties and dress pants this fall and winter, but we’ll cross that cold-weather bridge when we get there!)

An angled hem adds a flattering aspect to this top, narrowing your hips and giving your waist a cinched look. The hem stops at your belly button, so you can either show some skin with low-rise pants or cover your midsection with high-rise ones. This vest couldn’t be easier to dress up or down, either — all it takes is a quick change of pants, shoes and accessories!

If you’re going for an ultra-classy professional look, you can pair this vest with dress pants, a blazer, heels and a tote bag. You can also wear it with dress pants and platform sandals for your tour of France this summer, but beware . . . people may start speaking French to you, thinking you’re actually a European gal!

For the day-to-day, we love the look of this waistcoat with a pair of baggy high-rise shorts, sneakers and a crossbody bag. You’ll be the most fashionable person at the coffee shop, grocery store, park or wherever else your day takes you! You can also try wearing this vest with beige pants and strappy sandals for a nice dinner out. The sky’s the limit!

There are 11 different vest colors to choose from, some solid and others either striped or plaid. Each vest is versatile, but if you want to steal Sydney Sweeney’s look, opt for the classic black! So go on . . . your new favorite summer, fall, winter and spring outfit is waiting for you on Amazon!

Get the Pofihavi Cropped Vest Waistcoat Top for $31 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other waistcoat vests on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!