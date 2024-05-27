Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

I’m Willing to Bet This Top Will Help Make My Arms Look Slimmer — And It’s on Sale

By
nordstrom-1state-top
Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some people carry extra weight in their tummy. For me, personally, I’ve always carried extra weight in my arms. And while I truly believe that all body shapes and sizes (including mine) are beautiful, it makes me feel better to conceal the things I don’t love and highlight the things I do love. When it comes to my arms, the best way to do that is through an arm-slimming top.

I’ve now trained my shopping eye to see exactly what’s going to flatter my arms and what’s not. So when I saw this Flutter Sleeve style in the sale section at Nordstrom, I knew it was a winner. Not only does it have arm-slimming sleeves, it’s also currently 40% off — such a steal!

See it!

Get the 1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt (originally $59) on sale for just $35 at Nordstrom!

Related: 13 Slimming Tops on Sale for $20 or Less at Amazon

With the top’s flowy, non-restrictive design and short sleeve length, I know it’ll help visibly slenderize my upper arms and therefore make me feel extra confident while wearing it. Made for summer, I won’t overheat in it thanks to its lightweight, rib-knit fabric made of rayon and spandex. It also has a slim fit, which will help me accentuate my curves, and a V-neckline.

Great for people of all body types, it comes in sizes XXS-XXL. It’s also offered in a few shades (all of which are on sale), such as black, ivory and light green. I’ll be buying the top in ivory for a nice, bright, summery color to wear all season long. I picture myself wearing it with jeans and sandals to go grab drinks on Friday night with the gal pals, but also to work paired with trousers and heels.

Related: 17 Halter Tops That Will Anti-Age You — Starting at $5

This blouse is proof that finding tops that make your arms look slimmer doesn’t have to be boring, nor does it have to cost you an arm. In fact, it can look effortlessly elegant and be on sale for only $35 on Nordstrom.

See it!

Get the 1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt (originally $59) on sale for just $35 at Nordstrom! 

Related: This $17 Summer Top Was Just Released on Amazon — It’s Already Selling Like Crazy

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!