With the thousands of new tops added to Amazon daily, it takes time for their popularity to pick up speed (and that’s if they ever do). With so much competition on the market, it’s hard for newer tops to stand out. However, when a top becomes a number one bestseller quickly after being released, we know there’s got to be something special about it.

The Ofeefan Pleated Scoop-Neck Top was just put on the market and it’s already a favorite of Amazon shoppers (and is selling like crazy). It shot up in popularity as the number one bestseller in the Amazon hot new releases category for clothing, shoes and jewelry. And it’s already listed as a top bestseller out of all of the millions of fashion products on the massive retailer.

Get the Ofeefan Short-Sleeve Pleated Scoop-Neck Top (originally $20) for just $17 at Amazon!

What makes this top different from your average T-shirt or blouse is its unique and flattering design. It features pleating on the chest, which not only gives a fashionable look but also helps to contour the chest and conceal the stomach area. It has an oversized design that makes it non-restrictive, puff sleeves that conceal the upper arm and a flared hem that covers up the waist as well. Great for summer, the material is also soft and stretchy, made of polyester and spandex fabric blend.

But that’s not all. The top has already racked up over 300 five-star ratings from reviewers — something that can take months or years for other products on the retailer to generate. Over 900 have also been sold in the past month, which indicates that shoppers are excited to add it to their warm weather wardrobe.

One shopper, who wanted to get a “dressy top for work,” said this top is definitely worth purchasing in multiple colors. “I love love love it,” they said. “The colors, the stretchy soft and breathable material. I ordered two more already. [I] definitely will buy even more of this great product in several different colors and styles.”

No shortage of options, this top not only comes in several color options but print options as well — 30 to be exact! It’ll also fit people of all body shapes and sizes, as it comes in sizes S-3X. The best part is that it’s also easy on the wallet when you want to buy more, coming in at just $17 on Amazon.

Get the Ofeefan Short-Sleeve Pleated Scoop-Neck Top (originally $20) for just $17 at Amazon!

