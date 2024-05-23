Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is almost here, meaning it’s time to find all your airy clothing items. Whether you’re running errands or hanging around your city, breezy, slimming tops can make a difference in your attire (and attitude). What’s more, we found sale options now for $20 or less at Amazon! So, run and add them to your cart before they’re gone!

Related: 19 Tops and Dresses That Nail the ‘Underboob’ Trend These tops and dresses which highlight the underboob area are revealing and great to wear throughout the summer — details

From easy tank tops to sleek halter tops, there is a slimming top silhouette that will make your warmer-weather outfits more comfy and breathable. We rounded up 13 slimming tops on sale for $20 or less at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This V-neck top is a classic silhouette and even comes with buttons — just $20!

2. Y2K Vibes: For those who love a nostalgic aspect when getting dressed, you’ll love this sleeveless top — was $18, now just $15!

3. Everyday Essential: This racerback tank top will look great with jeans and sandals — was $24, now just $19!

4. Drama Queen: This short dolman sleeve top has plenty of drama and flounce — just $19!

5. High Neck Energy: Pair this halter tank top with jeans for an easy summer look — just $19!

6. Easy, Breezy: We love this ribbed crop tank top because it’s versatile and simple — just $18!

Related: 17 Top-Rated Tops You Seriously Need to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP Spring is upon Us. You’ve probably wrapped up vacuuming and dusting as part of your annual spring cleaning process, so now it’s time to focus our attention on our wardrobe. Tops are an essential part of a spring wardrobe. You can rock them with everything from denim cut-off shorts to flowy midi skirts. The style […]

7. Dainty Realness: This ribbed racerback tank top comes in 11 colors and has the cutest neck and hemline detailing — was $20, now just $14!

8. Prints, Please! This leopard print tank top is fun and eye-catching — just $15!

9. Pretty in Pink: If you are still on the Barbie pink wave, you’ll love this crop tank top in a more subdue color scheme — was $21, now just $18!

10. Off the Record: We love this off shoulder top because it has a sleekness to it that makes it perfect for elevating any ensemble — was $15, now just $10!

11. Sweetie Pie: This sweetheart neck sleeveless T-shirt is so adorable and will give you a seamless finish — just $20!

12. Striped Elegance: This cap sleeve top exudes rich mom energy — was $23, now just $15!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Refined Essence: Throw on this twist knot off the shoulder top with jeans or a frilly skirt and pumps for an edgy look — just $20!