Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

13 Slimming Tops on Sale for $20 or Less at Amazon

By
Slimming tops
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is almost here, meaning it’s time to find all your airy clothing items. Whether you’re running errands or hanging around your city, breezy, slimming tops can make a difference in your attire (and attitude). What’s more, we found sale options now for $20 or less at Amazon! So, run and add them to your cart before they’re gone!

Related: 19 Tops and Dresses That Nail the ‘Underboob’ Trend

From easy tank tops to sleek halter topsthere is a slimming top silhouette that will make your warmer-weather outfits more comfy and breathable. We rounded up 13 slimming tops on sale for $20 or less at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This V-neck top is a classic silhouette and even comes with buttons — just $20!

2. Y2K Vibes: For those who love a nostalgic aspect when getting dressed, you’ll love this sleeveless top — was $18, now just $15!

3. Everyday Essential: This racerback tank top will look great with jeans and sandals — was $24, now just $19!

4. Drama Queen: This short dolman sleeve top has plenty of drama and flounce — just $19!

5. High Neck Energy: Pair this halter tank top with jeans for an easy summer look — just $19!

6. Easy, Breezy: We love this ribbed crop tank top because it’s versatile and simple — just $18!

Related: 17 Top-Rated Tops You Seriously Need to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

7. Dainty Realness: This ribbed racerback tank top comes in 11 colors and has the cutest neck and hemline detailing — was $20, now just $14!

8. Prints, Please! This leopard print tank top is fun and eye-catching — just $15!

9. Pretty in Pink: If you are still on the Barbie pink wave, you’ll love this crop tank top in a more subdue color scheme — was $21, now just $18!

10. Off the Record: We love this  off shoulder top because it has a sleekness to it that makes it perfect for elevating any ensemble — was $15, now just $10!

11. Sweetie Pie: This sweetheart neck sleeveless T-shirt is so adorable and will give you a seamless finish — just $20!

12. Striped Elegance: This cap sleeve top exudes rich mom energy — was $23, now just $15!

13. Refined Essence: Throw on this twist knot off the shoulder top with jeans or a frilly skirt and pumps for an edgy look  — just $20!

Related: 10 Chic Tops That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!