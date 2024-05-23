Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Summer is almost here, meaning it’s time to find all your airy clothing items. Whether you’re running errands or hanging around your city, breezy, slimming tops can make a difference in your attire (and attitude). What’s more, we found sale options now for $20 or less at Amazon! So, run and add them to your cart before they’re gone!
From easy tank tops to sleek halter tops, there is a slimming top silhouette that will make your warmer-weather outfits more comfy and breathable. We rounded up 13 slimming tops on sale for $20 or less at Amazon — read on to see our picks!
1. Closet Staple: This V-neck top is a classic silhouette and even comes with buttons — just $20!
2. Y2K Vibes: For those who love a nostalgic aspect when getting dressed, you’ll love this sleeveless top — was $18, now just $15!
3. Everyday Essential: This racerback tank top will look great with jeans and sandals — was $24, now just $19!
4. Drama Queen: This short dolman sleeve top has plenty of drama and flounce — just $19!
5. High Neck Energy: Pair this halter tank top with jeans for an easy summer look — just $19!
6. Easy, Breezy: We love this ribbed crop tank top because it’s versatile and simple — just $18!
7. Dainty Realness: This ribbed racerback tank top comes in 11 colors and has the cutest neck and hemline detailing — was $20, now just $14!
8. Prints, Please! This leopard print tank top is fun and eye-catching — just $15!
9. Pretty in Pink: If you are still on the Barbie pink wave, you’ll love this crop tank top in a more subdue color scheme — was $21, now just $18!
10. Off the Record: We love this off shoulder top because it has a sleekness to it that makes it perfect for elevating any ensemble — was $15, now just $10!
11. Sweetie Pie: This sweetheart neck sleeveless T-shirt is so adorable and will give you a seamless finish — just $20!
12. Striped Elegance: This cap sleeve top exudes rich mom energy — was $23, now just $15!
13. Refined Essence: Throw on this twist knot off the shoulder top with jeans or a frilly skirt and pumps for an edgy look — just $20!