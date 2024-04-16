Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lip products are having the ultimate moment in beauty. From lip scrubs to oils and peel-off lip liners, there are so many new products to try out. If there’s any celebrity or influencer we can count on to have the deets on new goodies, it’s Alix Earle.

The TikTok star is known and loved for sharing the latest and greatest hair, skincare, and makeup products she uses to achieve her viral looks. Last summer, the Miami native went viral showcasing reviews for YSL Beauty’s Candy Glaze Lip Gloss. Now that spring has sprung Earle, who is a YSL Beauty partner, shared her excitement over the brand’s latest lip product in a review on TikTok. “[YSL Beauty] just really gets it when it comes to the lip products,” she raved over the brand’s new Loveshine Lip Oil Stick. Earle went on to reveal Shade 205: Nude Self was her favorite color choice for when she goes out.

Get the YSL Beauty Loveshine Lip Oil Stick for just $45 at Nordstrom!

This influencer-approved oil is essential this spring. It’s a buildable lipstick-to-oil hybrid enriched with nourishing oils to hydrate. While some lip oils leave behind a glumpy residue, this smooth gliding lippie provides a creamy shine and up to 24-hour hydration.

It comes in 20 fun shades of brown, red, and pink. Earle’s go-to shade 205 is a rich neutral tone. Shoppers who like more lively hues will swoon over shades like 210, 211, and 45 because they’re so vibrant and rich.

This new lip product lives up to the hype. It currently has a perfect five-star rating on Nordstrom and is packed with reviews from satisfied shoppers. “I recently purchased the new YSL Loveshine Lip Oil Stick and it did not disappoint,” one shopper revealed. “The product is very comforting on the lips and does not dry out,” they added.

Achieve a glowing and hydrated pout like Alix Earle with the help of YSL Beauty’s shopper-approved Loveshine Lip Oil Stick.

