Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Certain styles just make sense during the summer. Take Bohemian-like pieces, for instance. They’re typically lightweight so they don’t make you overheat as the weather warms up. Plus, they typically always come in colorful palettes or solid shades that you can mix and match.

Related: 19 Elegant Summer Dresses That Pair Exceptionally Well With Sneakers When it comes to summer dresses, you already have to worry about sweat showing in all of the wrong places or a spray tan or makeup melting off on hot days. So the last thing you want to add to your plate of worry is your feet getting torn apart from the height of a […]

When it comes to Boho chic style, Anthropologie is one of our favorite places to shop. The Cali chic brand is so trendy because it offers luxurious pieces that hold up well over time. Celebs and influencers are always caught rocking fashion essentials from the well-known brand. If you’re looking to snag Anthropologie-inspired looks for less, you’ve come to the right place. We rounded Boho chic style skirts, tops and dresses that look just like ones you can find at Anthropologie!

Boho Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a style to wear every day? This cap-sleeve tee fits the bill. It has a unique lace detail down the V-neckline!

2. Groovy Goodness: A retro color palette and a chic floral design are two things we love about this ’70s-style shirt!

3. Perfect Paisley: There’s something about Paisley that just screams Boho. This pretty pink blouse is a sweet Barbiecore take on the chic style!

4. Major Savings: If you’re on the hunt for a good deal, you’re in luck. This short-sleeve top is on sale for 44% off!

5. Endless Options: This flowy blouse is so versatile. It has an airy tassel attachment and comes in 42 styles ranging in colors and sleeve lengths!

6. Spring Bouquet: In case you were wondering, you can totally bring your spring florals into summer. You’ll look like a blossoming bouquet in this off-the-shoulder blouse!

Boho Skirts

7. Seasonal Staple: We don’t make the rules but every Boho babe needs a white skirt in her stash. This tiered midi is such a popular style!

8. Asymmetrical Slay: This all-black number looks just like the white one above, and it’s just as chic!

9. Airy Prints: Pair this colorful Paisley maxi with a white tank top and a fedora for the ultimate Cali chic look!

10. Tiered Ruffles: This high-low skirt would look great paired with espadrilles or chunky wedges!

11. Sweet Dreams: You can style this maxi skirt with your favorite sports bra after attending a workout class or rock to run errands. It’s just that versatile!

Boho Dresses

12. Backless Babe: You’ll want to be seen in this olive green frock. It’s not your average halter-neck dress. It has a stretchy elastic waistband and three straps along the back!

13. Sassy Slit: This off-the-shoulder dress is a head-turner. We love the ruffle sleeve detail and can’t get enough of the thigh-high side slit!

14. Last but Not Least: Looking for a white dress to add to your summer collection? This lacey number is so lacey and airy, you’ll want to frolic in the sun!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 15 Plus Size Loose Summer Dresses That Will Visibly Conceal Cellulite When it comes to getting dressed every day during summer, it’s all about opting for light, breezy options that will keep you feeling cool, calm and collected. What’s more, summer fashion usually requires Us to strip down to the bare necessities, and sometimes that can play with your mind — especially if you struggle with […]

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more Boho chic pieces here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!