When it comes to getting dressed every day during summer, it’s all about opting for light, breezy options that will keep you feeling cool, calm and collected. What’s more, summer fashion usually requires Us to strip down to the bare necessities, and sometimes that can play with your mind — especially if you struggle with stretch marks and cellulite. Further, for plus-size bodies, finding stylish dresses that fit well can be a feat — but that’s why we’re here to help you solve all your problems!

Whether you’re into midi or maxi dresses, there is a loose summer dress that will help you conceal cellulite and help you feel your best while living through the warm weather months. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 plus size loose summer dresses that will visibility conceal cellulite starting at $15 — read on to see our picks!

1. Cold Diva: We love this midi dress because of its cute cold shoulder design and billowing demeanor — just $15!

2. Colors, Please! This maxi dress has an eye-catching print and comes in many bold color options — was $60, now just $40!

3. Boho Queen: You can throw on this maxi dress for an easy look on vacation or while running errands — just $40!

4. Easy, Breezy: This linen dress has a roomy fit that will help give you maximum comfort — and it has pockets — was $40, now just $28!

5. Floor-Length Splendor: Similar to the previous dress, this maxi dress has pockets but it offers more coverage — just $32!

6. Ruffle Your Feathers: This ruffle short sleeve dress will add a bright pop of color to your summer wardrobe rotation — just $27!

7. ’70s-Inspiration: This caftan dress has dolman sleeves that harken back to the voluminous styles of the ’70s — just $37!

8. Sheer Ease: This slipdress has skinny straps and has a maxi silhouette — just $49!

9. Elegance Vibes: For those who have an upcoming formal, throw on this wrap maxi dress with a sleek stiletto heel for a put together outfit — just $88!

10. Everyday Essential: This cotton dress will look amazing with sandals or sneakers — just $55!

11. Bloom! Doesn’t this faux wrap midi dress just exude vacation vibes? We love the floral print and its spaghetti strap design — just $109!

12. Closet Staple: This tank dress is a simple style that you can wear all summer long — just $20!

13. Vacation Ready: This linen blend midi dress has sleeve ties and a deep v-neckline that feels chic — just $23!

14. Blushing Beauty: This midi dress has a funky pattern that will become a compliment magnet for you — just $129!

15. Denim Princess: If you like denim year-round, you’ll love this tiered ruffle chambray maxi dress — just $118!