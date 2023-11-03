Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to celebrity beauty, we worship at the House of Hailey Bieber. In addition to her impeccable taste in style, the model has also mastered her makeup. The Who’s in My Bathroom? host is such a skincare expert that she launched her own beauty brand, rhode, inspired by glazed donut glowy glam. But even when her complexion is dewy, it never looks oily. Well, now we know one of the secrets behind Hailey’s sweat-free glass skin!

It’s the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder, of course! In a TikTok video from last year, the 26-year-old applied the Kosas powder during her beauty routine. “This is just really for any of the areas I feel like I get a little oily, which is mostly T-zone area,” she said. This cult-favorite beauty product is not your average setting powder. Not only does this pressed powder eliminate oil, it also minimizes pores and blurs your skin like a filter. Hence, Hailey’s flawless face.

Get the Cloud Set Setting Powder for just $35 at Kosas!

Get rid of shine without getting rid of your glow! The Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder delivers the dreamiest finish for smooth and healthy skin. Virtually weightless, the sheer formula is ultra-soft and airy so your face can breathe easy. Bamboo extract soothes skin, passionfruit extract hydrates and reduces fine lines and peony detoxifies pores.

Available in 10 shades, this pressed powder matches your complexion for a seamless application that melts into your skin. No caking or creasing here!

Bieber is not the only fan of this beauty bestseller! One shopper gushed, “Literally clouds on my face!! So light and airy.” Another reviewer reported, “Gives you a blurred look while still maintaining your natural glow — love it!” And one customer commented, “Evens skin tone, hides blemishes and feels like nothing.”

Reach cloud nine with the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder!

