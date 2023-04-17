JLo Beauty’s New Products May Help You Achieve Ageless and Flawless Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez is known for her ageless skin and ethereal beauty — she’s currently 53 and doesn’t look a day over 30! Although some of Us are skeptical of celebrity skincare brands, JLo Beauty is one we can all trust.

From serums which visibly tighten the complexion, to SPF that will leave you wrinkle-free, JLo Beauty boasts the necessary ingredients to keep your skin flawless.

JLo Beauty’s tagline is “Beauty has no expiration date,” which makes perfect sense. “Ageless isn’t just a mindset — you can feel youthful at any age and feel great, not just great for 50,” the multi-hyphenate superstar wrote on the brand’s website. “The goal was to create luxurious but accessible skincare you can afford to use daily and products that follow you through life.”

Interested? Same here! Scroll to see our favorite JLo Beauty products available now on Amazon for your convenience!

JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer

Protecting your skin from the sun’s UV rays is a necessary step to ensure ageless skin. JLo Beauty’s SPF 30 moisturizer will also help you look glowy and smooth in the process of blocking the harmful rays.

Get JLo Beauty That Big Screen for prices starting at $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum

It’s magic in a bottle! While applying this rich serum, you’ll instantly feel your skin tightening and lifting. With unique ingredients such as Japanese rice sake and yeast-derived ferments, it’s carefully curated to soothe, brighten and plump your skin.

Get JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum for prices starting at $118 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream

Fact: Under eyes can be a pain. Whether they’re puffy, dark or wrinkled, we all have a struggle to solve. JLo Beauty’s eye cream may be the key to fixing it all!

Get JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream for prices starting at $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

JLo Beauty Limitless Glow Mask

In the mood for a spa day and an extra dose of glow? This sheet mask is designed to visibly tighten and lift — so you’re in for an A-list-approved treat.

Get JLo Beauty Limitless Glow Mask for prices starting at $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

