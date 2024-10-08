Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It never hurts to have a signature scent, and contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to drop a ton of money to smell incredible. I’m gonna let you in on a little secret: Amazon carries a ton of designer fragrances, many of which are up to 50% off for October’s Prime Big Deals Days. Keep reading to discover some of the best perfume deals you won’t want to miss out on. I’ll bet your new favorite is somewhere on this list!
Skylar Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum
Reminiscent of jovial days spent at the beach boardwalk, this unique, sweet perfume features notes of all your favorite treats: sugary cotton candy, refreshing raspberry sorbet and creamy coconut milk.
Eilish by Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum
Inside the statuesque golden bottle, you’ll find a warm and inviting scent that envelops you in aromas of vanilla, soft spices and cocoa. As the weather starts to get colder, this perfume amplifies all of the cozy vibes.
Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum
A spritz of this joy-inducing fragrance can lift a sour mood in seconds. The floral-fruity perfume features hints of ruby red grapefruit, bergamot, Hawaiian wedding flower and spring mimosa, creating a cheerful scent that lives up to its name.
Dime Dans Les Bois Eau de Parfum
This clean hypoallergenic perfume smells strikingly similar to Baccarat Rouge 540, an electric spicy scent that is quadruple the price. If you want to smell expensive, there’s no better deal than this.
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum
If the goal is to exude effortless sophistication, this feminine fragrance is for you. It’s a sensually sweet floral with hints of iris, patchouli, vanilla and spun sugar. Be prepared for compliments anytime you wear it.
Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum
I predict there will be people stopping you on the street when you wear this mystical fragrance. An otherworldly blend of jasmine, vanilla and palo santo casts a spellbinding scent veil around you with each spray.
Ralph Lauren Polo Red Parfum
Don’t worry, guys — we didn’t forget about scents for you! This confidence-boosting cologne blends rich notes of absinthe and cedarwood with light orris for an intense, captivating fragrance that will turn heads.
Diesel Only the Brace Eau de Toilette
Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given this men’s fragrance their five-star seal of approval. That’s all thanks to the energizing, attention-grabbing combination of fresh lemon, aromatic rosemary and ambery wood.
Tocca Stella Eau de Parfum Duo
You’ll never have to go without this dynamic fruity-floral, mainly because this affordable set comes with a full-size bottle and a travel-sized spritzer. Now, you can get your fix of the blood orange, freesia and spicy lily-infused scent wherever you are.
Lake & Skye 11 11 Eau de Parfum
Smell like yourself. . . but better with this airy skin scent. The clean, light mix of amber and white musk subtly enhances your natural smell. You’ll get told, “You smell so good,” rather than being asked, “What scent are you wearing?”