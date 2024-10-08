Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It never hurts to have a signature scent, and contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to drop a ton of money to smell incredible. I’m gonna let you in on a little secret: Amazon carries a ton of designer fragrances, many of which are up to 50% off for October’s Prime Big Deals Days. Keep reading to discover some of the best perfume deals you won’t want to miss out on. I’ll bet your new favorite is somewhere on this list!

Related: 15 Massive Deals Us Weekly Staffers Are Shopping For Amazon Prime Day Here at Us Weekly, we love talking about all things raving about all fashion, beauty and lifestyle goodies you can snag across the ‘net. As much as we enjoy sharing our thoughts on the latest and greatest shopping finds, we’re just as excited to put our money where our mouths are, especially when it comes […]

Reminiscent of jovial days spent at the beach boardwalk, this unique, sweet perfume features notes of all your favorite treats: sugary cotton candy, refreshing raspberry sorbet and creamy coconut milk.

Was $90, now just $63!

Inside the statuesque golden bottle, you’ll find a warm and inviting scent that envelops you in aromas of vanilla, soft spices and cocoa. As the weather starts to get colder, this perfume amplifies all of the cozy vibes.

Was $72, now just $50!

A spritz of this joy-inducing fragrance can lift a sour mood in seconds. The floral-fruity perfume features hints of ruby red grapefruit, bergamot, Hawaiian wedding flower and spring mimosa, creating a cheerful scent that lives up to its name.

Was $65, now just $46!

This clean hypoallergenic perfume smells strikingly similar to Baccarat Rouge 540, an electric spicy scent that is quadruple the price. If you want to smell expensive, there’s no better deal than this.

Was $52, now just $39!

If the goal is to exude effortless sophistication, this feminine fragrance is for you. It’s a sensually sweet floral with hints of iris, patchouli, vanilla and spun sugar. Be prepared for compliments anytime you wear it.

Was $150, now just $105!

I predict there will be people stopping you on the street when you wear this mystical fragrance. An otherworldly blend of jasmine, vanilla and palo santo casts a spellbinding scent veil around you with each spray.

Was $180, now just $90!

Don’t worry, guys — we didn’t forget about scents for you! This confidence-boosting cologne blends rich notes of absinthe and cedarwood with light orris for an intense, captivating fragrance that will turn heads.

Was $110, now just $77!

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given this men’s fragrance their five-star seal of approval. That’s all thanks to the energizing, attention-grabbing combination of fresh lemon, aromatic rosemary and ambery wood.

Was $90, now just $43!

You’ll never have to go without this dynamic fruity-floral, mainly because this affordable set comes with a full-size bottle and a travel-sized spritzer. Now, you can get your fix of the blood orange, freesia and spicy lily-infused scent wherever you are.

Was $154, now just $123!

Smell like yourself. . . but better with this airy skin scent. The clean, light mix of amber and white musk subtly enhances your natural smell. You’ll get told, “You smell so good,” rather than being asked, “What scent are you wearing?”

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $98, now just $78!