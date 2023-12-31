Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The biggest party of the year is here! New Year’s Eve is a massive celebration marking the end of one year, and blissfully ushering in another. From small shindigs full of friends and family to lavish VIP parties, there’s no right or wrong way to bring the dawn of a new year in. The one requirement is a toast as soon as the clock strikes 12. Whether you’re sipping sparkling mocktails or grabbing a glass from a champagne tower, staying hydrated is a must to ensure you’ll wake up feeling as good as you looked the night before!

Electrolyte powder packets are a helpful way to keep your body stocked with nutrients to rehydrate, refuel, and for some, keep hangovers at bay. You can’t go wrong with Amazon’s bestselling Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Packets. The non-GMO powder delivers hydration to the bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone. One stick contains three times the electrolytes of a traditional sports drinks with five essential vitamins.

Get the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Packets for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

The key to these sticks lies in its charged-up formula. Potassium citrate is an electrolyte that maintains proper fluid balance in the body and helps carry nutrients to the bloodstream. Dextrose is a naturally occurring sugar compound that improves absorbability. Mine salts accelerate the absorption of water into the bloodstream while Vitamin B supports cellular function.

Liquid I.V. is super easy to use. Simply apply to 16 ounces of water and stir! Shoppers can snag this hydration multiplier in tons of yummy flavors, including Acai Berry, Lemon Linm, Peach, and Watermelon. There are even variety packs which combine some of the popular flavors!

If you’re gearing up to give 2023 a proper sendoff without any party fouls, make sure you’re hydrated at all times. Stock up on electrolyte powder packets, like Liquid I.V., to replenish and recharge all of the nutrients you may miss out on while hitting the town. And of course, don’t forget to celebrate responsibly!

