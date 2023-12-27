Venus Williams’ Favorite Foam Roller Is 50% Off at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With 2024 almost here, getting in shape for the new year may be one of your main resolutions. One crucial part of exercising is muscle recovery and stretching! In fact, you should include muscle recovery in your exercise routine. If you don’t prioritize this, you may cause an injury! Venus Williams, the seven-time Grand Slam singles winner and sister of fellow tennis icon Serena Williams, knows how to decompress and recover quickly after an intense match. In fact, you can get her favorite foam roller for 50% off at Amazon — so shop now while the sale is still on!

In an interview with CNN Underscored earlier this year, the 43-year-old said she uses this roller to aid in her recovery process. “Recovery is such an important part of fitness and I use a couple of different types of equipment,” Williams told the publication. “I love my Rollga Foam Roller to roll out my body after a workout. I’m also always using my Pro-Tec Orb massage ball and my Acupoint Massage Ball because they help with recovery, prevention and flexibility.”

The Rollga PRO The Better Foam Roller could become your new recovery favorite due to its ability to target and release muscles efficiently. It features professional-grade foam that keeps its shape and can support up to 2,000 pounds for a durable and flexible option. This foam roller has deep grooves that protect the spine, bones and tendons while focusing on muscles. It also has rounded ends to provide a less pressured massage when placed against a wall.

Get the Rollga PRO The BETTER Foam Roller for $25 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

About the Rollga Pro, one savvy shopper said, “This is one of the best foam rollers I’ve used over the years. The round bulbs at the end and the spaces to fit your limbs and muscles into are genius. I use it to train and exercise.” Another satisfied customer noted, “This foam roller is my saving grace. It’s very firm, so it’s not for the faint-hearted. The ridges make it easy to get into harder-to-reach spots in my back, like between the shoulder blades ([I] highly recommend rolling out the back while hugging yourself to get the deep spots and rolling out the shoulders while extending your arms above your head parallel to the floor). It’s also great on the glutes.”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “The best thing for cracking my back, never felt better & will never go back to regular ones. Whenever I am out of town, [I] cannot stop thinking about how good it would be to roll on my rollga at home.”

If you’re looking for a nifty tool to help you recover from your rigorous workouts, this Venus Williams-approved foam roller may be perfect for you!

