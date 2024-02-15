Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, all it takes is a little texture to upgrade a basic fashion item to a must-have statement piece. Think about it: Swiss dots make ordinary collared blouses look even more classy, while frayed and distressed details on denim look impossibly chic. No matter what it is, if you add a bit of texture or volume, you can transform an ensemble instantly.

The same can be said for sweaters, of course. Right now, PrettyGarden has a flawless royal blue puff-sleeve sweater available. The garment may look like an ordinary sweatshirt on the surface, but it features unique twists woven into the fabric. To top it off, the piece features fashion-forward sleeves!

Get the PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Sweater for just $38 (originally $41) at Amazon.

If you adore this style, you’ll be thrilled to learn that it’s available in six different shades — ranging from apricot to rose red. It’s made from a soft, lightweight fabric and features cotton-padded thickness on the shoulders for ample comfort.

As it’s a staple, you’ll get to explore creativity while styling this sweater. You can team it with denim shorts and heels if you live in a warmer climate. For those of Us still experiencing chilly weather, it functions flawlessly with jeans and sneakers. You can even rock them with joggers and boots for a chic contrast!

Shoppers are endlessly excited about this find. “It is like a dressy sweatshirt that is comfortable but I can wear to work in a business casual setting,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I bought it in two colors. [It’s a] great purchase.”Another shopper raved, “I love this top. It’s made of sweatshirt material but the twists and quilting are so pretty and the slight puff in the sleeve makes it feminine and dresses it up a little. I have 3 colors and have worn them over and over this winter. [It’s] great with jeans or dressed up,” they divulged. Well, it sounds like buying multiple colors is a must — we’re sold!

Clearly, added texture is a helpful way to elevate ordinary items — especially layering pieces. With that in mind, this comfy puff-sleeve sweater is on sale at Amazon — so get in on the action while you can!

