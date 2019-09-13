



When we’re in a hurry to get out the door and want to wear a comfortable shoe, the natural choice would be to go for a pair of sneakers. That being said, if we’re on a time crunch the last thing we want to do is deal with pesky laces!

This is when we turn to slip-on sneakers, or basically one of the greatest inventions known to man. The world listened to our lazy needs and answered back with designing the easiest-to-put-on sneaker on the planet. Granted most slip-ons are comfy, but there are others that are a cut above the rest, like this pair from Dr. Scholl’s!

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Madison Fashion Sneaker by Dr. Scholl’s Shoes with prices starting as low as $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September TK, 2019, but are subject to change.

Made by one of the comfiest shoe brands on the market, the Women’s Madison Fashion Sneaker by Dr. Scholl’s Shoes are your ticket to comfort and ease. The easy slip-on style is definitely a must have, and you can pick up a pair of these for as low as $35 right now on Amazon! Please note that this price is accurate at the date of publication but is subject to change.

Dr. Scholl’s is a brand that markets itself for the comfort factor that they put into their products, so you know what you’re getting yourself into with these slip-ons. They’re designed in the classic slip-on style that you expect these shoes to come in. What’s amazing about this pair from Dr. Scholl’s is that there are so many different options to choose from — 34 to be exact! There is a pair of shoes for everybody and every fashion taste.

Each of the different designs is made from a different material, so naturally each pair will differ in price. The pairs that have a chevron-like pattern are made from different types of fabric, and other designs are made out of leather. What you decide to chose really depends on the look that you’re going for. If you want a more casual pair go for one of the fabric designs, which look super beach-y, but if you’re looking for a dressier pair definitely go with a darker leather option.

Shoppers love the comfort that these shoess provide for them. One shopper said that these sneakers “are very comfortable” and that they “can wear with or without socks” comfortably. They say that they “feet don’t get too sweaty” and that they’re “easy to break in,” which we definitely love. There’s nothing worse than waiting for what feels like an eternity to break in a pair of shoes, so we’re glad that this reviewer is reporting that these didn’t take long at all!

Another shopper wrote that they experience “pain in my feet so I needed a comfortable but nice looking shoe,” and found that this pair of Dr. Scholl’s slip-ons were an excellent choice. If you’re looking for a new pair of slip-ons definitely consider these!

