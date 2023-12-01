Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

White T-shirts are one clothing item everyone needs to have in their wardrobe. No matter your style preference, there are numerous ways to dress them up for elevated ensembles or keep things casual for more laid-back looks. From business meetings to running errands (and even traveling), you can’t go wrong with a white T-shirt as the foundation for a look.

Knowing you need to add a white T-shirt to your arsenal is one thing, but snagging one which suits you is a completely different battle. That’s why many of Us struggle with finding the perfect white T-shirt. Some popular options are made from sheer, lightweight fabrics which deliver an almost see-through look. That’s a major faux pas for fashionistas in the market for work attire. Then, of course, there are concerns about quality. Will the collar stretch after washing it? Will the entire shirt shrink after a round or two in the dryer?

If you’re on the hunt for a durable white T-shirt made to last, head straight to Amazon. Pumiey just dropped a brand-new, long-sleeve white T-shirt, and it’s already the bestselling new release in clothing, fashion and jewelry according to the mega-retailer.

Get the Pumiey Smoke Cloud Pro Basic T-Shirt for just $27 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Pumiey tee offers a new take on the brand’s Smoke Cloud collection. Made with C110TM fabric, this new and improved top is smoother and creamier than previous versions. Along with buttery-soft materials, this top features single-layer sleeves and double-lined fabric in the body to prevent the appearance of bras and potential nip slips. The double-lined fabric is a hit with buyers because of the smoothing and shaping it provides.

Once you snag this T-shirt in white, you’ll probably want to try it out in a few other colors. Luckily, Pumiey has got you covered! The top is available in seven versatile shades. If you’re partial to neutral hues, chocolate, taffy, marsala and pimento may be your next picks. If you live for a pop of color, then you’ll adore pool (which is bright blue), ruby and the Barbiecore-inspired blush moment.

No surprise here: The quality, fit and price of this bestselling shirt impressed shoppers. They have even compared it to tops from Kim Kardashian’s notoriously comfy and shaping Skims label. “The fabric is insane,” one buyer began, before calling Pumiey’s new release “the best athletic/seamless top” they own. Another reviewer called out the shirt’s durability. “Great material, good stretch, perfect length,” one shopper called this must-have.

Treat yourself or one of your loved ones to a durable, shaping T-shirt which they can style in so many ways this holiday season. Shop Pumiey’s bestselling top on sale before it goes viral on social media and sells out in your size!

