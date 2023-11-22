Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The holiday season personifies the age-old saying, “So little time, so much to do.” Transforming your house into a festive abode, planning and attending holiday parties and cooking dinner for the main events are several things many of Us have on our plates each holiday season. While we’re so preoccupied running around, figuring out what to wear is the last thing we want to worry about. That’s why layering basics come in handy!
Layering is a trendy, practical, cold-weather-approved styling option. Thermal pajamas are clutch when the fall officially transitions to winter, and you can’t help but sing, “Baby, it’s cold outside.” Pairing casual crewnecks with white collared blouses spruces up a laidback look. Meanwhile, styling long-sleeve white shirts under pullovers and cardigans keep you warm while making a fashionable statement. No matter how you choose to layer this holiday season, Amazon has got you covered with basics that take away the hassle of building outfits.
Get the Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt for just $13 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt is a bestselling top which shoppers herald as the “perfect layering piece.” One shopper said the shirt “fits perfect to a point where I’ve bought this same shirt in five different colors for work.” This reviewer, who spends time in a refrigerator/freezer area at work, mentioned the shirt isn’t “too hot or too cold.” We love versatility!
This shirt comes in more than 20 different shades and two adorable stripe styles. Each is made from buttery-soft cotton and stretchy modal jersey to provide comfort. Basics often come with the risk of shrinkage after washing, but reviewers note that along with washing and drying quickly, it doesn’t shrink. The durable fabric left another reviewer raving about how “great” it fits. “Not too heavy. So great for layering in cold weather,” they exclaimed.
Along with serving as a layering piece, you can incorporate this piece into whatever style trend you prefer. For cozy fashionistas, team this shirt with an oversized cardigan, a pair of cargo pants and chunky trainers. If you’re headed into the office, this shirt will look adorable with a blazer, plaid skirt and loafers. When the weather breaks for spring, you can even rock it with a denim jacket. Clearly, it’s a hit for a reason — act now to get it on sale before stock runs out!
