Here at Us, we love serving tennis looks. Not only are the best tennis skirts and dresses perfect for hitting the court, but they’re also stylish to wear when you don’t feel like putting a ton of effort into your OOTD. And when it’s hot out, you want to throw on something that keeps you cool. That’s why we just found a $17 tennis dress at Walmart that deserves a spot on a much more expensive brand’s racks. Now, you can be a rich mom without spending all of your coins on one item!

The Shunvnny Tennis Dress adds some excitement when you find yourself stuck in an only-wearing-leggings cycle. The dress is suitable for working out thanks to the built-in shorts, but you can also wear it just for lounging and completing your daily tasks. It features a moisture-wicking fabric that keeps sweat in check while you move around and is soft against the skin. The dress includes a sleeveless crew-neck design that’s flattering for the arms and chest. Better yet, the skirt part of the dress isn’t tight around the hips.

Get the Shunvnny Tennis Dress for just $17 (was $29) at Walmart!

You can style the dress with your favorite pair of sneakers or flip-flops when you’re not on the court. You can also add a pretty bracelet stack and a chunky necklace to complete the look.

Even though the tennis dress hasn’t earned any reviews just yet, Walmart shoppers love Shunvnny pieces in general since they’re affordable and stylish.

Get the dress in five colors: black, dark blue, lavender, pink and white — all under $18!

