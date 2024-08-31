Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It can be really tough to find a pair of comfortable jeans. Sometimes, they’re too tight around the thighs, making it hard to move. And if you wear them frequently, they can end up with wear and tear in the fabric around the inner thighs. Thankfully, Amazon has a pair of high-waisted jeans shoppers think are so comfortable, they’re calling them “sweatpants. Enter: the Sidefeel High Waisted Jeans.

Get the Sidefeel High-Waisted Jeans for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Sidefeel High-Waisted Jeans are made from a cotton-polyester blend that hugs the body. These jeans have a cropped length, which will hit most shoppers a few inches above the ankle. The unique feature of this pair of jeans is that they fit closely through the thigh and then open up to a wide leg at the hem. This pair features a button-front closure, no waistband and front and back pockets. They are available in sizes ranging from 4 to 18, with the option for a short or long length. If you want to add color variety to your wardrobe, this pair comes in 13 washes, ranging from white to dark denim. Pair these jeans with an oversized sweater and Chelsea boots to complete your fall look.

Amazon shoppers have given this pair of jeans five-star ratings. A five-star shopper raved that they “feel like wearing sweatpants but with a stylish twist.” Another customer shared how they received compliments for wearing this pair, saying these jeans are “so stretchy” and “make my butt look so good.” A final shopper noted that this pair “fits like a glove.”

You can pair these high-waisted jeans with your favorite turtleneck sweater and booties. Visit Amazon now to get this pair!

