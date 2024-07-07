Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Simone Biles may be the greatest gymnast of all time, but she’s not immune to the everyday skin woes — or nerves — that many of us face. She gave fans an inside look at her struggles as she was getting ready for the Olympic Trials. In a cute GRWM video she posted on TikTok, Biles detailed her makeup routine and explained how nervous she was to get out on the floor. More than anything, though, she lamented over how her lips are allergic to everything, and one of the only things she can comfortably use is the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner.

Related: Ariana Madix Has Been ‘Addicted to This Lip Mask for Years’ Joining a long line of A-listers like Kate Hudson and Kendall Jenner, Ariana Madix is the latest to reveal her obsession with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask! In an interview with The Strategist, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that she’s been “addicted” to the sleep mask “for years” now. She uses it for its intended […]

“My lips are allergic to almost every single product. They’ll break out really bad,” Biles explains. She continues to say that lip stains, lipsticks, and lip glosses all have the same agonizing effect on her, except for four select brands. “Laneige, NYX and Charlotte Tilbury — sometimes Rhode . . . those are the only ones I can use on my lips because if I use anything else my lips burn and literally crack and peel off,” she adds as she brandishes a Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner for $25 at Nordstrom!

Lip liners may be a dime a dozen nowadays, but few actually moisturize lips and are as long-lasting as Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Lip Cheat. While its main job is to give you a fuller-looking pout, this stellar liner’s smooth texture seamlessly glides along the contours of your lips while infusing them with hydrating jojoba seed oil. You’ll never experience that drying feeling — all you’ll get is six hours of a smudge-free comfortable plumped pout.

While Biles doesn’t disclose the exact hue she uses in her video, I’m going to take a guess that it’s Pillow Talk Intense, a deep tawny-brown that blends in beautifully on darker skin tones. Her final makeup look was fierce and fresh, and — along with her impeccable gymnastics moves — helped propel her directly to the Paris Olympics.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner for $25 at Nordstrom!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

If you struggle with finding lip products that keep your pucker smooth, soft and happy, try using a few of the other brands Biles swears by too:

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: A deeply nourishing overnight mask that is designed to intensely moisturize with murumuru seed and shea butter so you wake up with the most kissable lips come morning.

A deeply nourishing overnight mask that is designed to intensely moisturize with murumuru seed and shea butter so you wake up with the most kissable lips come morning. NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip : Want the juiciest summertime lips? This affordable lip oil coats your pout in a non-sticky glaze that will leave them glistening for hours.

: Want the juiciest summertime lips? This affordable lip oil coats your pout in a non-sticky glaze that will leave them glistening for hours. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment: Packed with the cushiony natural butters, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode lip treatment feels like a soft pillow for your lips. If scents tend to aggravate your skin, you can opt for the unscented version!

Related: Steal Lana Del Rey's Look With This Fairytale-Inspired Plumping Lip Gloss Okay, can we just take a moment to acknowledge how cool Lana Del Rey is? Her indie pop and alternative-style music made it into the mainstream pop world, turning plenty of die-hard country, rap and pop fans into alternative music fans. That’s not an easy feat! If you’re unfamiliar with Lana Del Rey’s music, all […]