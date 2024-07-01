Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Joining a long line of A-listers like Kate Hudson and Kendall Jenner, Ariana Madix is the latest to reveal her obsession with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask!

In an interview with The Strategist, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that she’s been “addicted” to the sleep mask “for years” now. She uses it for its intended use — AKA before bed so she doesn’t wake up in the morning looking “crusty.” But she also uses it as a “daily lip balm,” oftentimes having “two or three of the pots” in her “various purses” or on her nightstand.

“I’m just constantly going for it,” she said. “I like that it’s not sticky and there’s no color to it. It honestly just feels really nice.”

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Ariana Madix Said These Slides Helped Her Feet Recover on ‘DWTS’ — They’re Now Her ‘Favorite’ While the thought of being on Dancing With the Stars might be unrelatable to most, what isn’t is the pain that can come from having to be on your feet around the clock, day in and day out. Whether you’re truly a dancer or you simply have a job that requires you to be on […]

We’re not sure what sorcery Laneige has put into its Lip Sleeping Mask for Us to all go so crazy over it, but it’s a true miracle worker for dry and cracked lips. With a soft and silky texture, it contains nourishing and hydrating vitamin C, murumuru, shea butter and antioxidants. You simply put it on at night and wake up with baby soft lips, or you can use it all day as a lip balm like Madix does as well. It comes in several flavors for your picking, like berry, gummy bear, sweet candy, mango and vanilla. It also comes in a sample pack with four flavors if you can’t decide on just one.

Confirming the formula’s effectiveness, Madix said it “keeps everything smoother and more moisturized” in the small wrinkles of her lips.

Madix and the rest of Hollywood are far from the only fans of this lip mask though. It’s a major favorite of Amazon shoppers as well. It’s long been a bestseller in the skincare department on Amazon and is still going strong with over 10,000 jars sold within the last month. This has, over time, led to a massive pool of rave shopper reviews, with over 34,300 five-star ratings to date.

One reviewer said the lip mask took their lips from “ dry, peeling, cracked and sore” to “smooth, soft and well hydrated” after just one night of use. “ The jar is nice and big, it’ll definitely last you a while,” they said. “[I] love how it comes with an applicator too!”

Related: Kate Hudson and Countless Other Celebs Swear by This Cult-Favorite Lip Mask And the Oscar for Best Lip Balm goes to…the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask! If there were an award show for beauty, then this cult-favorite gloss would win the top prize. Celebrities, content creators and customers (myself included) are obsessed with this hydrating lip treatment. Seldom does a buzzy beauty product live up to the hype, […]

It isn’t just a coincidence that Madix, shoppers and the rest of Hollywood can’t get enough of the lip mask — it’s really just that good. The 0.7 ounce jar comes in at just $24 on Amazon, and shoppers like this one can assure you it’s a worthy investment that “lasts forever and is the most hydrating on the market.”

See it: Get Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Laneige here and lip masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 9 Celeb-Approved Lip Products for the Perfect Pout Pucker up! If you want to smile like the stars, you simply need to shop their favorite lip products. From glosses to balms, these beauty essentials will keep your pout plump and pillowy. Keep scrolling to score these celeb-approved lip staples! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Mike Coppola/Getty Images This cult-favorite lip mask is a celebrity […]