While the thought of being on Dancing With the Stars might be unrelatable to most, what isn’t is the pain that can come from having to be on your feet around the clock, day in and day out. Whether you’re truly a dancer or you simply have a job that requires you to be on your feet all day, Ariana Madix just revealed the comfy slide sandals that got her through the reality dance competition.

In an interview with The Strategist on the things she “can’t live without,” the Vanderpump Rules star shared that while on Dancing With the Stars, her feet were “just in the worst condition” from the show’s grueling dance rehearsal schedule. This prompted the show’s costume department to gift her the Oofos Ooahh Slides, which ended up being the only shoes she “could actually walk in” because her feet were “so beat-up.”

“They feel amazing,” the Chicago musical star said. “They’re my favorite and the only slides I have.”

Ever since the internet blew up in the wake of Scandoval, so did Madix’s career. Beyond being asked to do ABC’s DWTS, Madix was also cast as Roxie in the hit broadway musical Chicago and several commercials and ads, all while still filming for Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. The woman is always now on her feet, so we have to assume that these slides have helped her feet to recover quicker.

The slides might have a peculiar futuristic look to them, but it’s all with great purpose. These slides are specifically made for foot recovery with a patented footbed that supports arches and cradles feet to lessen energy assertion of the ankle. They also, according to the brand, absorb 37% more impact than other brands on the market. This ends up not only being great for the feet, but for the joints and back as well. They come in several different colors, so whether you’re someone who prefers a neutral style like black or beige or some color like olive green or pink, you’ll find one you love.

Beyond being Madix and Dancing With the Stars-approved, these slides are also beloved by shoppers. They have a whopping 16,000+ five-star ratings and counting, usually followed up with a written review singing their praises. Additionally, over 1,000 pairs have been bought by shoppers in the past month alone.

One shopper, who bought these for recovery after an ankle surgery, said that they’ve been “nothing short of fantastic.” “They take pressure off of my ankle and center it on the arches for a very comfortable fit,” they said.

Another user, who said that they’ve worked on their feet for 10 to 16 hours a day for 30 years, called them the “best sandals ever.” “These are the only foot coverings I can wear without pain,” they said. “I wish they made more stylish shoes. The material is like a soft mushroom. Firm but with a good give. I now have three pairs in different colors.”

If you’re on your feet as much as Madix is, you’ll definitely want to consider adding the Oofos Ooahh Slides to your cart. For as well as these shoes can help feet recover, the $59 price point is, according to shoppers, “well worth it.”

See it: Get the Oofos Ooahh Slides for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

