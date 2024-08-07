Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it. Simone Biles lived up to her GOAT (greatest of all time) nickname during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She brought home four new medals, further cementing her legacy as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history. Her near-perfect performance earned her three gold medals and one silver medal. We couldn’t take our eyes of her dazzling ensembles and her flawless glam. Biles’ hairstylist already filled Us in on the products she uses to achieve her champion-length hair. The Olympian shared a glimpse into the makeup routine she uses before hitting the floor, which includes a long-lasting, crease-free concealer!

A head of the all around finals on August 2, Biles posted a detailed GRWM video, where she revealed she uses the Tarte Cosmetics Creaseless Concealer to brighten her under-eye. Best of all? The celeb-approved concealer is currently on sale for 30% off right now!

Get the Creaseless Concealer for just $21 (originally $30) at Tarte Cosmetics!

If you were wondering, the gold medal-worthy concealer truly lives up to its name. The full-coverage concealer has an expansive shade range. It comes in 34 different shades. Espresso Warm, a rich hue for shoppers with a deep skin tone and warm, rosy undertones is the deepest shade. Fair, a hue for beauty mavens with fair skin and a balance of warm and cool undertones, is one of the lightest options.

Best of all? It has skin-loving benefits. Maracuja oil helps brighten and smooth the under-eyes, delivering a radiant glow. It has a waterproof formula that comes in handy whether you’re competing at the Olympics or trying to beat the summer heat. Plus, the vegan, dermatologist-tested concealer delivers 16-hour wear! That means you can apply it before work and you’ll be good to go if you hit the town with your colleagues for happy hour once you’re off the clock.

Unlike most concealers, a little of this creamy option goes a long way. For best use, warm up one dot of the concealer between your fingers and blend on the under-eye in an upward motion and you’re good to go! Shoppers swear by this concealer and how easily it blends. One five-star reviewer raved, “It actually covers blemishes, blends well, and there’s no caking or settling into fine lines or wrinkles.” Another shopper agreed. “This product is great. It works for fine lines [and] doesn’t leave you[r] eyes puffy.”

Want to achieve an Olympic-level slay for less? You’re in the luck! The creaseless concealer isn’t the only Tarte Cosmetic goodie up for grabs. From now until August 11, Tarte Cosmetics is offering 30% off all of its products with the code FAM30 in honor of the brand’s Self-Care Summer Friends & Family sale. That means you can stock up on Biles go-to concealer and other goodies ranging from brushes and tools to makeup essentials like eyeshadow palettes and blush.

