Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a fashion writer, I love a good deal. And July brings some of the best sales you don’t want to miss. You bet I’ve started filling my cart! One markdown is on my favorite tank dress from Skims, Kim Kardashian‘s brand, which is 50% off, making it only $30!

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Skims Is the Official Underwear Partner of the NBA and WNBA Skims’ newest partnership is a slam dunk. Kim Kardashian announced via Instagram on Monday, October 30, that her shapewear label is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. “I am incredibly proud of Skims partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture,” Kardashian, […]

Skims isn’t new to the market, and ever since its arrival in 2018, shoppers have flocked to its smoothing designs. I’m also a fan of the brand and have stocked my closet with the bestselling bodysuits that you can pair with everything. This year, I added the stretch cotton rib tank dress, and it’s already been a lifesaver this summer. Even though the dress has more of a form-fitting design, it’s never tight around the hip and bottom areas — which is a relief. I don’t prefer dresses that overly accentuate those areas, and this dress strikes a perfect balance between the two. The tank top silhouette makes the slimming dress casual to wear daily, and it’s so versatile that you can pair it with anything, plus it’s made from ribbed cotton that keeps you cool.

Get the Skims Stretch Cotton Rib Tank Dress starting at $30 (originally $60)!

Skims shoppers adore this dress. “It’s the most comfy fit and the material is so soft,” one “obsessed” shopper wrote. Another noted how it boosts their confidence: “I’ve had some weight loss issues and this is the only dress lately that has helped me feel so confident in my own skin. Best dress!”

Yet another happy reviewer commented on this dress’ surprising versatility as well: “I’ve been wearing it at home and out and about.”

This dress is already selling fast in most sizes, so hurry and buy yours before it’s gone!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Skims Stretch Cotton Rib Tank Dress starting at $30 (originally $60) at Nordstrom!