Skims’ newest partnership is a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian announced via Instagram on Monday, October 30, that her shapewear label is now the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

“I am incredibly proud of Skims partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture,” Kardashian, 43, shared in a press release via the NBA website. “Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver echoed similar sentiments, sharing, “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and Skims users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.”

Fans will be able to see the partnership “come to life” at events throughout the NBA All-Star and NBA In-Season Tournament, per the press release.

The major business move comes after Skims expanded into menswear earlier this month. The company shared the news in a campaign featuring Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa and soccer icon Neymar Jr.

The pro athletes all posed shirtless, showing off their toned physiques in an assortment of boxers from the Skims Mens Cotton, Stretch and Sport collections. The Cotton line features pieces “built from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery for comfortable, everyday wear,” per an October 23 press release. The Stretch capsule, meanwhile, “will never lose shape” and is “constructed from a maximum-stretch fabric.” As for Sport, the drop is especially perfect for Bosa, Neymar and Gilgeous-Alexander as it is “designed to specifically aid performance.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, 25, donned a white pair of briefs before slipping into a black option while tossing a basketball. The Canada native, who is hailed for his fashion sense and attended the 2023 Met Gala in Thom Browne, accessorized the look with gold necklaces and diamond earrings. Bosa, 26, left little to the imagination in fitted gray underwear, finishing his look with a pendant chain. He also modeled a gunmetal-colored set that included a silky soft T-shirt.

Neymar, 31, for his part, kissed a soccer ball while showing Us his olive green Skims and extensive tattoo collection throughout his upper body.

Since its launch in September 2019, Skims has been named one of the most influential companies by Time. Kardashian was featured on the magazine’s June 2023 cover and revealed in the accompanying story that the brand made $500 million in 2022. Last year, the shapewear line doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion after raising $240 million in new round funding, per Bloomberg.