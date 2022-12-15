5 Anti-Aging Skincare Products You Can Refrigerate for a Heightened Effect

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Refreshing, energizing, invigorating — what temperature do you associate these words with? Hot or cold? Cold, of course! It’s why skincare fridges have become such a big thing. Keeping your skincare cold can lead to revitalized skin, whether you’re waking yourself up at the beginning of the day or cooling down at night.

Cold skincare can also help your skin de-puff and calm down when it’s irritated, swollen or bloated. You don’t necessarily need a skincare fridge though. You can stick these anti-aging skincare finds right into your regular refrigerator too!

These Under-Eye Patches

Infused with a blend of hyaluronic acid, collagen and 24K gold, it’s no wonder these eye masks are extremely popular. One reviewer noted how they love to keep them in the fridge just before use for a refreshing boost. We love that idea, especially for mornings before applying makeup!

Get the Nazano Under-Eye Patches, 30 Pairs (originally $20) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Aloe Vera Gel

This fan-favorite aloe vera gel is an ultra-soothing product for troubled skin. The gel already has a cooling effect, but sticking it in the fridge makes it feel heavenly upon application, especially if your skin is burned or angry!

Get the Nature Republic New Soothing Moisture Aloe Vera Gel for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Pressed Serum

This product is both a serum and moisturizer in one, and it’s made with ingredients like ice plant extracts and eucalyptus for a calming effect on the skin. Keep it cold for an extra-icy effect!

Get the Blithe Pressed Serum for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Cryo Facial Sticks

These stainless steel cryo sticks could help with everything from puffiness and sagging skin to wrinkles and fine lines. They’re a personal favorite of Kyle Richards, who stores then in the freezer and and then moves them to her skincare fridge before use!

Get the Floraison Unbreakable Stainless Steel Magic Cooling Facial Cryo Sticks (originally $19) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Sheet Masks

We’ve been using innisfree sheet masks for years and sharing our stashes with friends during chill get-togethers or before going out for the night. The first step before opening one up? Storing it in the refrigerator so it’s ice-cold when it’s draped over the skin!

Get the innisfree My Real Squeeze Face Sheet Mask, 12-Pack for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

