Whether you’re trying to protect your skin, work during the day, don’t like the look of tan lines or don’t have the patience to sit outside, there are plenty of reasons to avoid baking in the sun! Sun exposure — even protected sun exposure — is a mixed bag . . . it feels good in the moment, but isn’t the best for your skin!

That said, the alternative isn’t so desirable either — sleeping in self tanner isn’t the most comfortable experience for you, your sheets or your husband. If you’re looking for a golden glow that you don’t have to wait for, these instant tanning products can have you bronzed and out the door in minutes!

We’re serious — you won’t be able to do Friday night without these bronzing creams, mousses and lotions. And if you want a longer-lasting tan and have an hour to spare, we compiled our absolute favorite one-hour tanning products, too! Everything you need for a tan girl summer below!

Instant Tan

Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector

Grabbing a darker shade of this body makeup and applying it wherever skin is exposed is a life hack we wish we had known earlier!

Get the Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector for $35 (originally $39) on Amazon!

Dolce Glow Instant Body Glow

It’s a splurge but a splurge worthwhile! This formula is suitable for your face, chest, neck and body, plus it adds a luxe shimmer to your look!

Get the Dolce Glow Instant Body Glow for $51 at Ulta!

Jergens Instant Sun Body Mousse

Jergens is practically synonymous with self tanner. This body mousse comes in light and dark bronze varieties, so choose whichever best compliments your complexion!

Get the Jergens Instant Sun Body Mousse for $13 (originally $15) on Amazon!

Tanologist Instaglow Illuminating Body Bronzer

Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, calendula and pomegranate extract are just a few of the powerhouse ingredients that make this formula so illuminating.

Get the Tanologist Instaglow Illuminating Body Bronzer for $18 on Amazon!

1-Hour Tan

Bali Body One-Hour Express Tan

Get ready to look like you just returned from a week-long trip in the tropics! This foam has 100% natural DHA and plenty of hydrating oils.

Get the Bali Body One-Hour Express Tan for $33 on Amazon!

St. Moriz Professional 1-Hour Fast Tanner Mousse

This vegan mousse is filled with vitamin E and aloe vera to soothe, smooth and hydrate. Reviewers are obsessed . . . so are we!

Get the St. Moriz Professional 1-Hour Fast Tanner Mousse for $15 on Amazon!

Bondi Sands 1-Hour Express Self-Tanning Foam

Streak-free and golden brown, everyone will be convinced your tan is real. As always, apply using a mitt and circular motions for best results!

Get the Bondi Sands 1-Hour Express Self-Tanning Foam for $22 (originally $26) on Amazon!