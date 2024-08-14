Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Premium beauty brands are commonly found at your local beauty stores, but it’s common for those retailers to be out of stock of your favorite picks. And when you need a restock, it’s inconvenient. That’s why Amazon’s premium beauty selection is a favorite with makeup and skincare enthusiasts. Now, you can find Smashbox on Amazon! Prices are similar to other retailers’ prices, but you can catch deals on primers, palettes and more. Plus, who can pass up on ultra-fast shipping?

Smashbox is known for its cruelty-free, high-performance makeup that has incredible staying power. Each one of the brand’s products is tested to ensure they stay put through sweat and stress and prove that they’re transfer-resistant.

Ahead, see our top picks from Smashbox’s new Amazon store, which just launched!

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Makeup Primer

This primer offers a photo finish that smooths and blurs pores and fine lines. The primer also improves your makeup’s staying power and helps it to stay in place without transferring for hours. It’s so impressive that over 4,000 shoppers have purchased it this past month — $16 at Amazon!

“Favorite primer on the market in my 36 different tries,” one said. “It is an added layer that helps even out makeup and has great sunscreen for aging skin. Strongly suggest it as it’s my top pick after trying 15 by different companies.”

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow All-In-One Tinted Moisturizer SPF 25

Tinted moisturizers are an excellent way to give your skin a break from heavy foundations without sacrificing coverage. Smashbox’s Halo Healthy Glow All-In-One Tinted Moisturizer provides light to medium coverage and leaves a natural-looking and dewy finish. It’s packed with SPF 25 to protect from harsh UV rays, and hyaluronic acid to plump skin and fight signs of aging — $20 at Amazon!

Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick

Smashbox’s matte liquid lipstick goes on smooth and “stays on,” according to shoppers. It has a waterproof, non-drying formula that hydrates lips for up to eight hours. The lipstick is richly pigmented and features a precision tip applicator that effortlessly lines and fills your lips — $27 at Amazon!

Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner Pencil

This smart eyeliner saves time while getting ready. How? The pencil self-sharpens when you twist open the cap. The definition it gives to eyes can’t be missed — $27 at Amazon!

Smashbox The Cali Contour Blush & Highlighter

The neutral colors in this blush and contour palette are flattering on all skin tones. Each shade is cruelty-free, and the palette includes six shades so you can highlight and bronze in one go. You get three mattes, two pearlescent powders and one matte blush for a subtle finish — $46 at Amazon!