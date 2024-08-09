Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve enjoyed watching the athletes compete in their events at the Olympics, but I’ve enjoyed watching Snoop Dogg a tiny bit more. The rapper has become the unofficial mascot of Team USA while in Paris, and I’ve been living for his cameos. Along with wearing full Team USA gear, Snoop has been carrying around a massive tote bag, and he revealed to Vogue exactly what he’s been carrying around while watching the events. One item in particular was incredibly surprising to me: the Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum.

Related: These Are the Fragrances Us Editors Always Get Complimented On Finding your signature scent is an inherently personal experience. It’s incredibly important to find a fragrance that resonates with you and makes you feel more confident. That said, it doesn’t hurt when others love the way you smell, too. Is there a better compliment than “You smell amazing”? At Us, we don’t think so. That’s why […]

Even if you’re not familiar with the brand Parfums de Marly, you’ve probably heard of Delina. It’s gone viral on TikTok for being one of the most complimented fragrances of all time. The light, romantic scent features a soft blend of lychee, bergamot, Turkish rose, peony and vanilla, creating a lurid garden that’s perfect for date nigh . . . or if you’re like Snoop, perfect for the Olympics.

Get Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum at Nordstrom!

“Oh, this is nice. This is some ‘smell good,’ and it’s from Paris,” Snoop details in the video. “I don’t speak French, but I read French. And this right here is some great unisex French cologne slash perfume.” He even puts the scent to the test, spritzing it on one of the producers. “I knew you’d [love it],” he says with a smirk.

If you want to smell as delightful as Snoop, you don’t have to travel to Paris to pick up a bottle. Delina is available at Nordstrom and can be delivered directly to your door. (Talk about convenience.) Beyond going viral, hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers also adore the floral fragrance. “This was a blind buy. I love floral, fresh rose, with a little added powdery scents. And this has it all,” one reviewer writes. “I really look for perfumes that have longevity to them, (like most of not all of us) with a great dry down scent and this hit all the right notes. I must say, I’m very proud of my purchase! If you like floral, fresh powdery smells, and pretty pink bottles this is for you. In addition you get a real pink crystal on the magnetic lid. It’s a heavy duty cap.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

If you’ve been looking for a signature scent, you may just fall in love with Delina . . . and how cool would it be to share a signature with Snoop Dogg? Be sure to add to your cart today!

Related: This $52 Perfume Smells Exactly Like a $335 Fragrance If you’re on PerfumeTok — the side of TikTok for the perfume-obsessed — you’ve probably heard of a little scent called Baccarat Rouge 540. Crafted by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, this fragrance has gone mega-viral for its unique composition of saffron, jasmine, cedarwood and ambergris that’s a total compliment magnet. This perfume is so famous that […]