When you find the right, most beautiful show-shopping dress out there, you know it immediately. It’ll have your jaw agape. You’ll feel cool and confident. And it might look a little something like this dress from Walmart, because when Sofia Jeans cooks, it really cooks.

The trendy Sofia Jeans Double Ruffle Convertible Neck Dress is just v at Walmart, and it looks simple, but it’s anything but. It’s a stylish, drapey dress crafted from a crepe-lke fabric that looks and feels like the essence of summer, full stop. And like the Walmart likes to point out, this dress has pockets, too.

Get the Sofia Jeans Double Ruffle Convertible Neck Dress for just $26 at Walmart!

The dress hangs comfortably off of your shoulders and has two row of ruffle trim. You’ll show off your neck and decolletage while the rest of you is in a flirty tiered frock with a tropical print for under $30. It’s lightweight, airy, and versatile, so you can wear it all summer long and then some.

If it’s time to find a unique dress that still makes you feel good and comfortable to wear, excited about fashion again, nab this one. It comes in a variety of sizes and multiple colors so you can find the one that’s right for you. Whichever you pick, you’ll be styling all summer.

