I don’t know about anyone else, but once the temperatures hit 70 degrees, my social calendar is packed to the brim. It’s like the warm weather makes everyone come out of hibernation! That said, the more my plans pile up, the less I have to wear. I can’t even begin to describe how often I sit in front of my closet for what feels like hours, trying to pick out a cohesive outfit that will take me from a picnic in the park, to a book store crawl with friends, to a sunset rooftop party.

Sure, I may have outfits for each individual activity, although I can’t say I have anything that would seamlessly allow me to go from event to event. That is, until I came across the Sofia Jeans Women’s Halter Cross Neck Jumpsuit at Walmart.

Jumpsuits are one of my all time favorite articles of clothing because of how easy they are: I don’t have to worry about pairing a top and bottom, they can be dressed up or down depending on the accessories and they’re straight up comfy. This jumpsuit — which happens to be from Sofia Vergara‘s Walmart exclusive fashion line — has all of the qualities that make it a premium pick to have in your closet.

Before going into the nitty gritty details, I have to call out the inclusive size range of the jumpsuit. More often than not, brands bypass larger sizes. This jumpsuit, however, goes all the way up to a 3XL so women of all sizes can step out this summer feeling their most confident! Without any zippers, the design also maintains a pajama-like quality. The elastic waist moves with your body, while the halter top can be tied to your desired tightness for a custom fit every time.

I love that the stretchy fabric has a luxe look to it. Even though it’s not expensive, it’s thick and feels pricey. One reviewer even says that she’s amazed this is from Walmart! Still, even with the quality feel, you can still create a casual look. On chill days, I enjoy pairing the jumpsuit with white sneaks and a crossbody bag. For more formal occasions I throw on a nice pair of heels or wedges and some statements jewelry (like hoops!).

When it comes to colors, you can take your pick between classic black or a fiery red hue. (At the affordable price, you can easily get both!) I, for one, love adding more color to my wardrobe, so the red has become my summer go-to.

Whenever you have one . . . or two . . . Sofia Jeans Jumpsuits in your closet, you’ll always have the most perfect outfit. So instead of pondering about that to wear to your next big event, add this to cart today. You won’t regret it.

