Summer is officially here, and from the current sights of it, it’s going to be a hot one. Whether you’re vacationing or completing tasks in your everyday life, having a few loose summer fashion finds that can help you stay cool outdoors but warm indoors is crucial!

From flowy dresses to structured trousers, there is a loose summer fashion essential that will help keep you cool amid humidity and heat while also keeping you warm when the AC is on full blast. We rounded up 13 styles that fall into this category that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. ’90s-Inspiration: This color block button down shirt is baggy enough to keep you cool but will help keep you warm when you need it to — was $70, now just $30!

2. Slouchy Queen: We love this oversized top because it’s very relaxed and doesn’t take itself too seriously — just $26!

3. Boho Chic: This tassel kimono has a boho vibe and pairs well with jeans and sandals— was $27, now just $23

4. Easy, Breezy: These linen palazzo pants have wide legs, and they’re versatile — just $36!

5. Seamless: If you like outfits that won’t require much work, this jumpsuit is right up your alley — just $33!

6. Rich Mom Energy: This striped maxi dress will help you look like a rich mom no matter the situation thanks to its light, knit appearance — just $45!

7. Formal Vibes: This maxi dress has dramatic batwings that will help you look sleek and put together this summer — just $48!

8. Maxed Out: This floral printed maxi skirt will look amazing with T-shirts and blouses — just $40!

9. Everyday Essential: These linen pants are easy to take on and pull off — was $59, now just $44!

10. Texture, Please: We can’t get enough of this puff sleeve maxi dress because it has the cutest floral texture— just $130!

11. Puffed Up: This midi shirtdress is a simple style you’ll practically want to live in this summer — just $34!

12. Closet Staple: For those who need a new little black dress, this tie sleeve linen midi dress has you covered — just $23!

13. Billowing Set: This 2-piece outfit is great for lounging around or running errands — just $34!