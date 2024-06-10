Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love how accessories transform our favorite outfits! They’re one of the easiest ways to add a touch of elegance to a basic everyday look, without any extra effort. Whether it’s layering jewelry, carrying a sleek handbag or wearing statement earrings, accessories are the key. And during the warmer months, a classic pair of sunglasses are a must-have.

Related: Slay Selena Gomez’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses Style for $14 on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Selena Gomez just put a new style of sunnies on our wish list. The Rare Beauty founder stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, April 24, to attend the Time100 Summit, where she appeared as a speaker. […]

Sunnies are not only a practical accessory but also a chic way to elevate your summer style. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or strolling through the city, a pair should always be on hand in your wardrobe. Haven’t found a pair you love yet? Let Us help. The Sojos Classic Aviator Sunglasses look so expensive, but they only cost $16 at Amazon!

Get the Sojos Classic Aviator Sunglasses on Amazon for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Sojos Classic Aviator Sunglasses are the accessory you’ll suddenly have multiples of. The sunnies have a classic aviator shape with a round frame and slim “arms.” Aside from the chic aesthetic these glasses give, they also offer optional protection for your eyes — the lenses are made with anti-glare technology that blocks 99.99% of UV rays. Plus, they also filter out sunlight-reflected glare, which protects eyes from long-term UV damage.

Over 500 shoppers have purchased the sunglasses this month, and they have earned over 20,000 total ratings! Reviewers love how “fabulous” the frames are, and many also love how affordable they are, too.

Related: 5 Must-Buy ‘It Girl’ Sunglasses Under $9 at Amazon Sunglasses are the kind of versatile accessory that anyone can wear. What’s more, anyone can wear them and make them look good. But not all sunglasses are made equal. Some of them are much more fashionable than others – making you look like a junior it girl – and some are much cheaper than others, […]

“Hard to find cute, not overly large aviators,” one said. “These are a really nice size, cute mirrored lenses, subtle pink color. They feel nice on and seem to be decent for the price.”

“They’re extremely comfortable,” another wrote. “I didn’t have to adjust anything. No headache because they’re pinching behind my ears, no marks because they’re too tight on the nose. Perfect fit.”

A final shopper wrote: “I have been a Ray Bans girl for 30 years. I decided I wanted the aviator look, but with the flat lenses, so I took a chance on these. I am so glad that I stepped out of my comfort zone with my old go to brand and tried these. I actually bought them in purple mirror lenses and black and gold. I absolutely love them both.”

The sunglasses flatter multiple face shapes and don’t fall off even while running, hiking and enjoying tons of activities. All off these features for only $16 this has to be one of the best finds on Amazon! Hurry and grab a pair (or two) of these while you can.

Get the Sojos Classic Aviator Sunglasses on Amazon for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from Sojos here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!