Accessories are the icing on the cake of any outfit. Earring stacks, layered necklaces, tiny belts and sunglasses reinforce whatever trend you’re rocking. Whether you’re a street-style fashionista or a quiet luxury enthusiast, accessories are the finishing touches that elevate ordinary ensembles into it-girl-approved looks.

Now that spring has sprung, sunglasses have transitioned from a casual accessory to an outright necessity. On the practical side, they keep your eyes protected against harmful sun rays, but on the fashion side of things, they make you look like a superstar.

Right now, oversized aviators are having the ultimate fashion moment. Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie wore them recently, hinting at just how popular they are. If you want to participate in the ongoing trend take one trip to Amazon. The retailer has a pair of retro sunnies that are on sale for just $13!

Get the Sojos Retro Aviator Sunglasses for just $13 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

You’ll look like an undisputed superstar in the Sojos Retro Aviator Sunglasses. These square sunnies channel the classic ‘70s style courtesy of the tortoiseshell frame print and gradient lenses. Not only are they fashionable, but they also have TAC lenses to filter out sunlight-reflected glare.

The sun protection doesn’t stop there. These glasses also protect the eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays. They’re made of durable material to ensure longevity. Each pair has a microfiber pouch, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and a glasses box. Shoppers can snag these sunnies in 15 shades, including the trendy black frame and yellow tint style that’s gone viral on TikTok in recent months.

“I cannot love these glasses more. They are durable and look great on,” one five-star shopper shared on Amazon. “They have such a cool metal detailing on the ends. They look like designer glasses. I am never spending top dollar on sunglasses again and will definitely buy at least another pair.

Another reviewer shared how well received the glasses have been within their family. “I have purchased multiple pairs of these glasses and now even my teens wear them. My 16 and 18-year-olds love them, as they are light and easily shoved in your purse without breaking. They filter the sun, look cool, and are very inexpensive. What more could you ask for!”

Sunglasses are the perfect accessory to help enter your superstar era. Snag these shopper-approved finds on sale for just $13 at Amazon!

