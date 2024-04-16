Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring has officially sprung! And much like rich moms everywhere, I’m putting away the cashmere sweaters and down jackets and am on the hunt for chic new tops to add to my wardrobe. Much to my surprise, I was able to find a top on Amazon that will give my outfits a “rich mom” look — without the rich mom price tag.

The Dokotoo Short Puff Sleeve Knit Striped Top mixes spring style with a polished, quiet luxury style. Cool enough for spring, the top features short sleeves and a lightweight knit fabric that’s both stretchy and soft. For sophistication, the top features a striped design, slight puffed sleeves, a crew neck and slim fit design.

I found the top while pursuing the Amazon fashion bestseller list and knew it was bound to be a great pick since it already had the backing of numerous shoppers. It also seems to be Amazon-approved, since it has the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge. It’s a newer style, so it’s slowly but surely racking up five-star ratings left and right, with over 80 of them so far. And though it’s still building its fan base, we know it’s already a shopper-loved style, with over 600 tops sold just this last month.

Proving this top’s year-round usability, this shopper said it’s “perfect for summer into winter.” “The fit is perfect,” they said. “It does have some stretch to it but is very form fitting. I don’t think I have ever had a shirt that fit so perfectly.”

I can picture myself embracing rich mom style in so many ways with this top. I can see myself styling it up for a lake party, paired with white palazzo pants, a straw hat, some wedge heels and some nautical-themed jewelry. But I can also picture myself wearing it with jeans, some leather sandals and minimal jewelry for a casual coffee date on a Saturday. The options are truly endless!

The top comes in several posh color combinations such as navy and white or black and white. The best part? I can get the rich mom style while on my writer’s budget since it’s now on sale for $21 at Amazon!

