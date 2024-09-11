Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding the perfect fragrance isn’t always easy. There are so many things to consider. First, you have to figure out which notes you prefer. Once you lock in a go-to scent then you have to decide if you like how it meshes with your body chemistry and how long it lasts. It takes tons of trial and error, but reading shopper reviews lend a helping hand.

Related: I Receive Endless Compliments When I Wear This French Perfume I have a bit of a perfume obsession. Not only do I have a collection of over 250 fragrances, I also recently planned an entire vacation around perfumery to visit the perfume capital of the world: Grasse, France. Along with learning all about the history of fragrance, it was a goal of mine to spritz […]

Not only do they deliver first-hand accounts of longevity and details about the packaging, but customer reviews prove whether or not fragrances truly live up to the hype. Sol de Janeiro recently released a new fragrance that has Amazon shoppers over the moon, raving that it’s the “best fragrance” they’ve ever purchased.

Sol de Janeiro’s Cheirsoa ’76 is a brand-new hair and body mist that shoppers just can’t get enough of. The amber perfume leaves behind intoxicating and velvety notes of black currant, white midnight jasmine, vanilla crème, and caramelized patchouli. The combination delivers a warm yet lightweight payoff.

Get the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’76 for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Along with a shopper-approved scent, this brand-new fragrance is a hit with customers because it’s travel-sized. That means you can toss it into your carry-on luggage or stow it in your personal item the next time you’re flying out for a vacation!

There are no questions. Amazon shoppers are beyond impressed with this scent. One reviewer rated it, “1000/10” and raved that it’s the “best-smelling perfume.” The shopper revealed they were pleasantly surprised after their initial apprehension to try it out. “I was a little skeptical at first because it [was] my first time purchasing, but [I] definitely recommend [it],” they wrote. “The quality of the external smell is fantastic. It’s a perfect size and it feels great on my skin.”

Another shopper, who is a big fan of Sol de Janeiro’s mists left a detailed review with a photo of their collection. “This is a fragrance mist so it isn’t like your typical eau de parfum,” they shared. “This is more like something you bring to the beach to freshen up and smell nice,” they added.

You can’t go wrong with adding a new fragrance to your beauty collection. This brand-new shopper-approved just might become your signature scent!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’76 for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.