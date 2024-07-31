Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love snagging inspiration from our favorite celebrities and influencers. We can dress up in affordable options to recreate outfits they wear in Instagram selfies or when they grace the red carpet. All it takes is a simple screenshot and we can get our hairstylists, makeup artists and nail techs to recreate their beauty looks. While we have tons of access to the things our faves rock, we’re just as invested in how they smell and the fragrances they can’t live without.

Ever wonder what your favorite A-Lister smells like? Kyle Richards publicly shared her top fragrance, while other celebs’ go-to scents have been rumored for years. We’ve rounded up a list of celeb-loved fragrances. Check out their top picks ahead.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum

We didn’t have to go too far to figure out which fragrance Richards uses. Fellow reality star Erika Jayne complimented how good Richards smelled on season 12, episode 2 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star and actor confirmed that she’s “obsessed” with Baccarat Rouge 540.

Richards isn’t the only A-lister swooning over Baccarat. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo revealed to Marie Claire that it’s her signature scent.

Get the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum starting at $205 at Nordstrom!

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne

Looking to add a royal fragrance to your collection? Try Kate Middleton‘s rumored scent. According to Harper’s Bazzar, Middleton loves the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne so much that the candle version was reportedly lit as she walked down the aisle during her wedding.

Get the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne for $138 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne

There’s another Jo Malone scent that’s a hit with the royals. In 2016, Markle revealed to the Daily Express that she alternates between the brand’s Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne and two other fragrances daily. “Fragrance is my thing – so much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home.”

Get the Jo Malone London Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne starting at $24 at Nordstrom!

Diptyque L’Ombre Dans L’Eau

Brooke Shields revealed to Marie Claire that her signature scent is Diptyque’s L’Ombre Dans L’Eau. “It also comes in a solid form so I can always take it with me when I travel,” she explained.

Get the Diptyque L’Ombre Dans L’Eau perfume for $135 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

Byredo Gypsy Water

Jennifer Garner‘s signature scent combines clean, floral and woody notes. During an interview with WhoWhatWear, Garner revealed that she loves wearing Byredo Gypsy Water.

Get the Byredo Gypsy Water perfume starting at $225 at Nordstrom!

Love, Don’t Be Shy

For years, it’s been reported that Rihanna is one of the best-smelling celebs in Hollywood. The Fenty Beauty founder’s signature scent is reportedly KILLIAN Paris’ Love, Don’t Be Shy.

Get the KILLIAN Paris Love, Don’t Be Shy perfume for $295 at Nordstrom!

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily

Emily Ratajkowski told Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t “own any other fragrances” except Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb. “I wear perfume every day; it’s a special occasion thing for me,” Ratajkowski, who is a Viktor&Rolf ambassador explained. “I’m probably more likely to wear Tiger Lily during the summer, or like in the depths of winter when I need to feel a bit brighter.”

Get the Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily perfume for $145 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2024, but are subject to change.