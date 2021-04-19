These Comfy Flatform Sandals Are the Key to Happy Feet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Do you hate heels? Listen, we get it. As much as we adore a sleek pair of designer stilettos, we’re simply not always in the mood to put our feet through hours of discomfort — even if they look fabulous. If you want the extra height without the pesky pain, flatforms are always here to save the day!

Our latest flatform sandal discovery is this pair from SOREL. They’re such a fantastic option for the spring and summer, and the customer feedback is seriously impressive!

According to shoppers, these are some of the most comfortable shoes in their closets. They provide a few inches in height, but are far more comfortable than a traditional pair of heels. Best of all, because they’re from SOREL, they’re not completely flat — the brand is known for their supportive footwear, and this pair offers an impressive amount of of arch support to make your feet feel at ease all day long.

These sandals have plenty going for them, but we’re particularly thrilled with how they balance being stylish and practical at the same time. They have a classic espadrille look with modern details, including the treaded sole which looks totally trendy. It gives the shoes a bit of edge — we can easily imagine a supermodel wearing these on an off-duty day. The jute-wrapped platform may be a traditional espadrille trait, but these are certainly a fresh take on the tried-and-true staple.

The straps on these sandals also lend to the level of support. The toe strap on the front and the wrap-around ankle strap keep your feet securely in place. You can wear these shoes for hours and feel confident that your feet won’t be barking by the time evening rolls around. They’re a dependable shoe, but still pack a stylish punch.

The summer season is all about relaxation. Of course, we don’t want to sacrifice our fashion sense entirely, and these sandals are the right shoes to wear in order to stay chic, cool and comfy all at once. Bonus: Shoppers swear there’s no break-in time, so these puppies will be ready to roll as soon as your order arrives!

