Find Out Why Shoppers Are Falling for These Spanx Wide-Leg Pants

We’re always here for a stylish pair of sweats! They’re comfortable, cute and, most importantly, surprisingly chic. Wide-leg pants are fashion’s biggest fad right now, so hop on the bandwagon and invest in the best new loungewear around.

We always seek out soft pants, so it’s no surprise we instantly fell in love with this perfect pair. The AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant from Spanx features an elastic waist — so say goodbye to your usual leggings, and hello to ultimate comfort!

While working from home can mean staying cozy in pajamas all day, it may feel unproductive. Luckily, these pants have the ideal aesthetic. They’re ultra-casual, but still somewhat elevated. You’ll feel put together even if you’re just taking Zoom calls in the kitchen! The roomy wide leg gives the pants a relaxed appearance, but they’re sleek enough to combat the slouchiness. They’re also made with a four-way stretch to ensure the best fit. Not only is the fabric super soft to feel like butter against your skin, it’s also incredibly lightweight. No overheating here!

The pants currently come in three color options — all of which look great with any outfit. There’s Very Black, Classic Navy and Dark Palm. Every shade is supremely versatile, and they range from sizes Small to 3X. The pants also come in petite, regular and tall options, so you’re sure to find a pair to suit your shape.

If you need any more convincing, check out these stellar customer reviews. One happy shopper wrote, “The material is AMAZING and was perfect to pack in a suitcase as it just does not wrinkle and it looks so good on. I was able to dress it up or down.” Another added, “Cannot recommend these enough — the fabric is fantastic, the drape is beautiful.” One more wrote: “Amazing fabric! The most comfy and luxurious lounge/travel pant! Very flattering and the perfect length.”

One of the best parts about these pants is how they can be dressed up or down in a pinch. Team them with a sweatshirt, and you’ll have an adorable sweatsuit. For a fancier ensemble, pair them with a tube top for a Y2K-inspired moment. They’re also a solid travel pant which will instantly upgrade your plane ensemble. From ski trips, to airport outfits, the beach and beyond, they will always come in handy — thanks, Spanx!

Get the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant from Spanx today for only $118!

