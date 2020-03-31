These Sperry Slip-On Shoes Combine City Chic and Nautical Style

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Come sail away! Sperry is a brand that’s most famously known for popularizing the boat shoe. Their preppy fashion has been embraced by millions, which fits right in with the casual vibes of summer.

Aside from their classic boat shoe, Sperry has created tons of different options that take their nautical-inspired style and spin it on its head. We found a pair of amazing leather slides that combine the chicness of New York City with the sophistication of the Hamptons. Oh, and they happen to be on sale for an incredible price!

Get the Sperry Sailor Twin Gore Leather/Jute (originally $75), on sale for just $56, available from Zappos!

These slip-on Sperry shoes are made from a beautiful premium leather upper that comes in four stunning colors. You can get them in a classic black, or go for one of the three lighter shades that are absolutely ideal for the spring and summer. They also come in a light dusty pink, faded sage green and an ivory white color. All four options feature a pull tab made from tan leather that looks effortlessly elegant against the main body of the shoe.

The sole is wrapped with braided jute, which is the perfect touch of summertime style that this shoe needs. The light tan color of the braided materials works well with all of the hues, and each version is as gorgeous as the next.

The rubber outsole on these shoes won’t create any unsightly marks, and employs Sperry’s signature Wave-Siping™ design that’s ideal for gripping to both wet and dry surfaces. Inside, you’ll find a cushioned memory foam footbed that creates lightweight comfort and provides just the right amount of arch support for the feet.

These shoes don’t add a ton of height and are perfect for a laid-back outing during the daytime. You can wear them to the beach or the pool, on a boating excursion or to an afternoon brunch. You may also be able to get away with wearing the black pair during the summer if your office allows for more easygoing outfits. Best of all, we’re loving that we can pick them up on sale — just in time for the warmer temperatures to come!

