These Crystal Clear Steve Madden Sandals Are Now 33% Off

Have you ever spent what seemed like an eternity in your room trying to figure out an outfit to wear that you don’t absolutely despise? You put something on, you hate it, you take it off. You put on something else, you hate it, you take it off. You go back to the first piece — still hate it. We all know the routine. Eventually you find something acceptable or you run out of time and wear something you hate anyway. But the struggle doesn’t end there.

We’re faced with an entire new obstacle when it comes to shoes! Even if we finally found an outfit that had us feeling confident, everything changes when it’s time to walk out the door and we realize none of our shoes look good with it — or if they do look good, they are totally not going to work for the setting. We all need a simple pair of shoes we can grab and put on without even having to look in the mirror. We just know they’ll work!

Now, just because you won’t need to look in the mirror doesn’t mean you won’t want to. Who doesn’t love stealing a glimpse of themselves when they know just how chic they look? That’s the power of these Bev sandals. That elation will rise even higher when you remember you saved 33% on your purchase!

The defining feature of this sandal? The wide, clear strap over the vamp, securing the foot. We all loved our jelly sandals when we were younger, but this is the grown-up version, and it won’t have us looking back. Only forward! Worried about how they’ll feel on? Let the reviewers placate you. They say the strap is “surprisingly comfortable”!

While the clear strap is what you’ll notice first, it’s not the only impressive feature of this slip-on sandal. Take the squared-off heel or the soft lining, for example, or the lightly padded footbed. This shoe will even give you the slightest ½-inch boost for a subtle yet standout detail you won’t even feel!

It’s impossible to clash with clear, which is why these Steve Madden sandals are the perfect outfit finishers. Shoppers say they “go with everything” and are “very cute and stylish” with all of their looks, and we don’t doubt them for even half a second. Whether we’re heading out in shorts, overalls, a flowy dress, a mini skirt or cuffed trousers, we know these sandals are ready to elevate our look to impossible heights!

