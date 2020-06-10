5 Seriously Cute Rainbow Shoes to Rock During Pride Month and Beyond

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

June is a magical month. Not only is it the beginning of sunny summer weather, but it’s Pride Month! It’s a time to celebrate LGBTQ pride and show support in the fight for equal rights, representation and progressive change. As many know, the rainbow flag represents this movement!

There are so many things we can do to show our support throughout June (and the rest of the year), but one simple and chic way is through our fashion. Self-expression through your personal style is huge, and the thing about rainbow is that it’s always beautiful and will go with everything. You want in? You’re going to want to check out Zappos’ Pride collection, featuring rainbow styles from so many top brands. We picked out our five favorite pieces of footwear below:

Keds Champion Rainbow Foxing Sneakers

These low-top canvas Keds feature a beautiful rainbow midsole to pop against the white upper. Add in the Dream Foam footbed and the breathable cotton lining and these are definitely going to be your new go-to summer shoes!

Get the Keds Champion Rainbow Foxing Sneakers (originally $60) for just $42 at Zappos with free shipping!

Teva Flatform Universal Stripe Sandals

These platform sandals aren’t afraid to make a statement, nor should they be. They are vegan-friendly and sustainable, made with recycled plastic, and their straps will keep your feet securely in place!

Get the Teva Flatform Universal Stripe Sandals for just $70 at Zappos with free shipping!

Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered Sneakers

These skater-style high-tops have the cutest rainbow stripe winding around the foot, along with flourishes of rainbow at both the tongue and heel. One reviewer said they “had no idea a pair of shoes could bring such joy,” but that’s the power of these Vans!

Get the Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered Sneakers for just $65 at Zappos with free shipping!

UGG Disco Checker Slides

Everyone deserves a fluffy UGG sandal, and this Pride Rainbow Blue shade is definitely our favorite. We love how the checkered design of the upper complements the stacked design of the platform!

Get the UGG Disco Checker Slides for just $110 at Zappos with free shipping!

Sperry Crest Twin Gore Pride Slip-Ons

When it comes to these Sperrys, we’re not sure what we’re more obsessed with — the skinny rainbow stripes wrapping around the heel or the wide rainbow stripes painting the outsole. Simply lovely!

Get the Sperry Crest Twin Gore Pride Slip-Ons (originally $60) for just $45 at Zappos with free shipping!

