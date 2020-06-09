5 Positive Message Tees to Brighten Your Day — And Everyone Else’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we could all use a little more of in our lives? No, not pizza (though you bring up a good point). We’re talking about positivity! It can be hard to maintain a positive mindset 24/7, but we think everyone can agree that a smile always feels better than a frown. It looks lovely too!

Reminders to stay positive are important, because forgetting can be easy, especially in the heat of the moment. You can try setting alarms on your phone or writing in a wellness journal, but if you want an all-day reminder that might encourage others as well, there’s no better tool than a T-shirt. We’ve collected five of our favorite positive message tees on Amazon, so check them out and see how you can make the world a little brighter with your shine!

This Straightforward Statement Tee

Be kind. That’s it. It’s simple — and it’s simply stated on this top. Before you get into any of the little details, annoyances or grievances in your current situation, try to remember these two simple words and see how they can help you react healthily and happily!

Get the BLANCHES Be Kind Shirt for just $17 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Reminder Tee

Yet another two words to live by: radiate positivity. Smiles and kindness are contagious, after all. We love the colorful rainbow design of this top too!

This Colorful Reminder Tee

Yet another two words to live by: radiate positivity. Smiles and kindness are contagious, after all. We love the colorful rainbow design of this top too!

This Life Motto Tee

You would think that we would naturally gravitate toward things that make us happy, but ultimately, we tend to let fear or unsupportive outside opinions affect our actions. If it makes you happy and isn’t hurting anyone, then go for it. You may even inspire others!

This Life Motto Tee

You would think that we would naturally gravitate toward things that make us happy, but ultimately, we tend to let fear or unsupportive outside opinions affect our actions. If it makes you happy and isn't hurting anyone, then go for it. You may even inspire others!

This Double Meaning Tee

Who doesn’t love a good double meaning? This shirt simultaneously reminds us to “believe there is good in the world” as well as “be the good” in the world. If you are the good, you’ll have no reason not to believe in it!

This Double Meaning Tee

Who doesn't love a good double meaning? This shirt simultaneously reminds us to "believe there is good in the world" as well as "be the good" in the world. If you are the good, you'll have no reason not to believe in it!

This Inspiring Floral Tee

Let’s all be inspired by the beautiful growth of flowers as we become more mindful of our thoughts and words. Judging someone is easy, but showing them grace and care will leave you both feeling better!

This Inspiring Floral Tee

Let's all be inspired by the beautiful growth of flowers as we become more mindful of our thoughts and words. Judging someone is easy, but showing them grace and care will leave you both feeling better!

