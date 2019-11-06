



When we need to wear fancier shoes but don’t feel like suffering through the agony of heels, we can always count on flats. There are pairs out there that are equally as elegant without the added discomfort of sky-high stilettos. They’re easy for all-day wear and we adore that about them!

But not all shoes are created equal — to say the least. Sure, we could just throw on a pair of classic ballet flats and call it a day, but what fun is that? Sometimes we want a pair that goes above and beyond basic standards — and that’s exactly what we can get with these Steve Madden loafers that are absolutely fabulous.

Get the Steve Madden Feather Studded Loafer for prices starting at just $54, available from Nordstrom!

We dare you to find a thing to complain about with these beauties! If you’re asking Us, the Steve Madden Feather Studded Loafer is pretty much the perfect flat. And if you didn’t fall in love with them at first sight like we did, we will tell you everything there is to know so everyone can make an educated decision before it’s time to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

These loafers are designed with a sharp pointed toe that’s sophisticated and edgy at the same time. The silver round studs that are embossed on them are truly a standout feature and only add to that vibe. This detail takes these loafers over the top, and we love that about them!

They come in four different colors to choose from, and depending on how bold your style is there is a perfect pair for you. If you’re a bit more conservative, the black suede or grey suede options are ideal. But if you’re a colorful dresser, the yellow suede or the snakeskin pair are amazing! If we’re being honest, we would want to own all of them if it were possible!

A traditional pair of loafers would have more of a masculine look to them, but these are totally feminine. The sole is very thin, giving them a sleek look with the tiniest lift at the heel. The sole is also designed to be extremely flexible, making them durable for all-day wear — plus it’s embossed with a flower-type grip on the bottom for added support.

Shoppers can’t stop raving about these shoes. They say that they’re “cute, fashionable and comfortable” and that they are “a must!” One shoppers stated that they’re “usually not a fan of flats,” but that they’re “obsessed” with these! That settles it — we are ordering a pair of the Steve Madden Feather Studded Loafer ASAP!

