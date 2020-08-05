Obsessed! These Flatform Espadrille Sandals Are So Chic and Affordable

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Espadrilles are naturally the shoe of the summer, and this popular style can take on many forms. The traditional espadrille calls for a pair of flat shoes that have a covering on the toe and heel, plus ribbons wrapping around the ankle. But over the past few years, the espadrille has evolved in new and exciting ways!

While there are plenty of flat espadrilles out there, you can also score a wedge pair for some added inches. But if you’re looking for something in between, these Steve Madden flatform sandals will light up your shoe rack!

Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal (Dusty Blue)

Get the Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $40, available from Zappos!



These sandals are flat in nature, but the platform still provides plenty of lift! The heel measures just under two inches tall, but you’ll still feel like you’re wearing a pair of sturdy sandals. The heel is wrapped with braided jute, which is a signature of the espadrille style. Also, the heel has a rubber layer at the bottom with ridges — which is ideal for extra grip.

The sandal has two straps on the front of the foot, and a third strap that wraps around the ankle. The main ankle strap is actually made out of a printed elastic material that will allow you to move freely and comfortably. The footbed is shaped to make your feet feel at lease — it has all of the curves it needs to mold to your natural arches.

Now, the Shop With Us crew loves a wide selection, and you can purchase these sandals in so many different colors and prints. There’s variety of bright shades, some neutral tones and even a luxe leopard! These sandals team well with dresses, shorts and jeans. No matter what you pair them with, you’ll always feel comfortably stylish — which is the ultimate goal, after all.

Some shoppers claim that they would buy these espadrille sandals in every single color if they could. Now that they happen to be on sale for a seriously reduced price, you may be able to pick up more than one pair! This is the perfect time to shop for these shoes — you’ll rock them for the rest of the season, and they’ll be ready to roll next year!

