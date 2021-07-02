Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Are you in the mood for a new pair of shoes? We definitely are! But if we’re being honest, we’re always in the mood to shop for new shoes. Call it our inner Carrie Bradshaw! Usually, we have to reel ourselves in a bit to stay within budget, but today is not one of those days!

Steve Madden has tons of amazing styles on sale right now, and you can score a pair for up to 50% off! We picked out our 10 favorite pairs that we’re loving for the summer, and many of them can be worn well into fall too. Keep scrolling to shop our picks!

These Classic Mule Heels

A pair of simple mules like these are an absolute essential. When you don’t know what shoes to wear with your outfit, these sandals are the pair to reach for! They look super sleek and they’re also seriously comfortable, so you can wear them for hours without fail.

Get the Meagan Black Suede sandals (originally $85) on sale for $70, available from Steve Madden!

These Versatile White Sneakers

Everyone needs a pair of white sneakers on their shoe rack, or perhaps even more than one! If you’re looking for versatile white kicks, this pair will go the distance. They’re lightweight, comfortable and have a sleek design that you’ll want to wear 24/7!

Get the Savage White sneakers (originally $80) on sale for $50, available from Steve Madden!

These Beautiful Snakeskin Heels

Square-toed shoes are everything right now — just look at Instagram. This pair has a retro ’90s vibe that we’re completely crushing on, and the snakeskin print can go with practically any outfit!

Get the Karri Tan Snake heels (originally $100) on sale for $80, available from Steve Madden!

These Chic Slip-On Loafers

This style of shoe is also incredibly trendy, and hundreds of shoppers are totally in love with this pair! They adore how easy they are to throw on and how comfortable they feel throughout the day. You can wear these shoes to the office, out for a weekend brunch or even a fancy night out!

Get the Kandi Black Crocodile flats (originally $70) on sale for $50, available from Steve Madden!

These Strappy Suede Heels

Strappy sandals don’t just look great, they’re also impressively supportive! Your feet won’t slip and slide while you’re wearing these shoes, so you can strut your stuff with confidence. We love the tan brown suede shade, but they’re also available in black and ivory leather!

Get the Tribeca Chestnut Suede heels (originally $110) on sale for $90, available from Steve Madden!

These Edgy Chunky Heels

These heels have such an edgy aesthetic that can punch up any outfit. We can immediately tell how comfortable they are, and you can wear them season after season and they’ll always look fantastic! These shoes will stay on rotation in your wardrobe for years to come.

Get the Sunnyside Black Leather heels (originally $80) on sale for $60, available from Steve Madden!

These Gorgeous Espadrille Wedges

These wedges might look tall, but you would be surprised at how easy they are to walk in! When you measure out the difference between the height of the platform and the heel itself, you’re basically walking around in a two-inch heel. Plus, the overall style of these shoes is too perfect for the summer!

Get the Rampster Taupe Suede wedges (originally $100) on sale for $70, available from Steve Madden!

These Bright Jelly Sandals

These sandals are an excellent way to add a pop of color to your outfit! We’re into the orange shade, but they also come in hot pink. Plus, the jelly material that they’re made from gives the sandals a nostalgic throwback vibe!

Get the Travel-J Orange sandals (originally $50) on sale for $40, available from Steve Madden!

These Chunky Heeled Sandals

Sandals like these are such a wardrobe staple. They have a great platform which gives you a boost in the height department, but you won’t even feel like you’re wearing heels! Shoes like these go with everything, from girly floral dresses to plain skinny jeans!

Get the Shawn Black Leather sandals (originally $90) on sale for $60, available from Steve Madden!

These Trendy Braided Sandals

You’ve probably seen sandals that look like these all over social media, and we especially adore this textured, braided pair from Steve Madden! They have a lovely square toe and thick supportive straps, and shoppers can’t stop raving about how comfortable they are!

Get the Marina Tan sandals (originally $80) on sale for $60, available from Steve Madden!

