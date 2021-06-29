17 Lightweight Summer Wraps and Sweaters to Wear While the AC Is Blasting

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know what you may be thinking: Why would anyone shop for sweaters in the middle of the summer — let alone in the midst of the heatwave many of Us are experiencing? The thing is, we actually do reach for our knits quite a bit during this time of year! Whether we’re indoors with the AC on full blast or are going out at night when it’s cooler, it’s important to have a reliable lightweight knit nearby at all times.

Naturally, we look for different qualities when it comes to summer sweaters. If you’re not sure where to start, we rounded up 17 of our current favorites below. Some are sheer, others are chunkier — but all of them have the same breezy, relaxed energy that we’re in the market for. Keep reading to shop these adorable knits!

17 Lightweight Sweaters That Are Perfect for Summer

1. We adore the open crochet look of this long Soulomelody sweater, and the tassels along the hem complete it!

2. This Billabong pullover sweater has an open knit design that provides some warmth and lets you feel the breeze at the same time!

3. If you need a sweater that’s slightly thicker and warmer, this open cardigan from QIXING is a perfect pick!

4. You need to check out this gorgeous sweater from GRACE KARIN — the wide bell sleeves are an absolute dream!

5. This LAICIGO sweater has a relaxed fit that we love wearing, and this option is made for summer!

6. We love the oversized batwing sleeves on this casual sweater from ZANZEA!

7. Are you a boho-chic babe? This ultra-lightweight printed knit kimono from Sidefeel was made for you!

8. This crochet sweater from Saodimallsu has an adjustable ruched front that you can tighten to make it appear more cropped!

9. Waffle knits are seriously cozy, and this ReachMe pullover is one of the most popular picks with shoppers!

10. We’re obsessed with the sheer look of this SHU-SHI knit shrug — it’s an excellent outer layer for a summer #OOTD!

11. The bright orange and blue stripes on this white Dokotoo sweater are such a vibe for the summertime!

12. This casual pullover sweater from COCOLEGGINGS has a dreamy star design that you can wear for the 4th of July and beyond!

13. Shoppers say that they love layering this sheer FERBIA knit over different tanks and tops for summer nights out!

14. This ELESO long open-front cardigan is another awesome sweater to layer with for the summer!

15. One reviewer said that this sheer shrug sweater from Back From Bali is the “best piece of clothing” they own. Okay, we’re officially sold!

16. This long crochet-style sweater from Misassy has a kimono design that totally screams summertime style!

17. For a classic crochet sweater look, this Ermonn loose cardigan is definitely one of our top picks!

