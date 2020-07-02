Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez. Singer, actress, pure fashion icon. We’re obsessed with pretty much everything she does, and we have every reason to be. The multitalented star is truly one of a kind. That doesn’t mean we can’t emulate her style though!

One look we absolutely adore on Lopez is a one-piece swimsuit. We’ve seen her rock the style time and time again, and each time we become even more inspired than the last. We honestly still can’t even get over the neon pink swimsuit she wore to the beach with now fiancé Alex Rodriguez a couple of years ago while celebrating the 4th of July. She perfected the vibe with a sun hat and sunglasses, cementing the entire ensemble as a classic in our minds forever. We’re done solely admiring though — we’re ready to make her swimsuit style our own!

View this post on Instagram It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most…💕 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 5, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

This Dixperfect swimsuit is a true shopper favorite, and the hot pink version is making all of our J. Lo dreams come true. “Let’s get loud,” she sang, and so we’re grabbing this bold, eye-catching piece and hitting the beach!

This swimsuit is cut exactly how all of your favorite A-listers like it these days. There’s a scoop neckline, a low back, a cheeky bottom and a high leg that elongates you while flattering your waist. A little bit of skin peeps out at the side of the chest too. It’s magnetizing and just a tiny bit risqué, but not enough that you’ll ever feel overexposed. It’s lined too!

While we seriously adore the neon pink shade — and it’s exactly like J. Lo’s — there are other colors and patterns available too, in case you’d prefer something else or want to pick out a few. For solids, you’ll find black, neon green, white, red, blue and more, and for patterns you’ll see a couple of snake prints, leopards, floral, lemon, tiger and stripes!

This swimsuit is simple and minimal, and yet it will be a serious showstopper next time you have your toes in the sand or when your flip flops hit poolside. You could even wear it as a bodysuit under shorts, pants or a skirt! We say go for it!

