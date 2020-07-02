Each Purchase of These Olivia Culpo x Express Masks Helps Out Those in Need

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know by now the importance of wearing a mask. It’s a fantastic way to help protect others and slow the spread. But what if you could take things a step further? What if buying a mask could help feed the hungry? It’s no extra effort on your part — you just have to shop from Olivia Culpo’s new Express Together collection!

This isn’t Culpo’s first collaboration with Express, but it’s certainly a notable one. For every face covering that’s purchased from this collection, $10 will be donated to hunger-relief organization Feeding America (up to $250,000) through August 29, 2020. Same goes for when you buy an #ExpressTogether tee (here and here)! These are some seriously stylish masks, and we’d be adding one to our cart even without the donation aspect — but knowing our purchase can help out those in need means we’re stocking up! Join Us and check out our picks from the collection below!

This Tie-Dye Mask

This black and white mask would look cool on anyone, and its unique tie-dye design is totally on trend for this summer. It reminds Us a little of a cool thunderstorm!

Get the Olivia Culpo Express Together Tie Dye Face Covering for just $20 at Express!

This Leopard Mask

Leopard print is officially timeless in our eyes. It’s endlessly cool, and it can pretty much go with anything. Get ready to have people complimenting your mask (from a distance)!

Get the Olivia Culpo Express Together Leopard Print Face Covering for just $20 at Express!

This Camo Mask

Another print that will be in style forever and ever! We love camo. And hey, it provides even more disguise than any other mask! Definitely comes in handy when avoiding old acquaintances while out and about.

Get the Olivia Culpo Express Together Camo Face Covering for just $20 at Express!

This Simple Linen Mask

Prefer something on the simpler, more minimal side? This light, linen face mask is a perfect choice, and it won’t leave you feeling suffocated in the hot summer weather!

Get the Olivia Culpo Express Together Linen Face Covering for just $20 at Express!

This Denim Mask

We all wear denim in one form or another pretty much every day, so why not rock the look on our mask too? We love this light-wash shade — and the matching ear loops!

Get the Olivia Culpo Express Together Light Denim Face Covering for just $20 at Express!

Want to see more? Shop the entire Express Together collection here!

