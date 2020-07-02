The Nike Sneakers Hailey Baldwin Wore on Her Recent Romantic Road Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Love keeping up with celebrity style, but hate when — every single time — you look up a piece they’re wearing, only to realize it’s $5,000, if not completely one of a kind? You might find a good dupe here and there, but it requires a ton of research, and it’s hard to get it exactly right. But still, nothing feels as good as the real thing.

Luckily, sometimes a top celeb steps out in something any and all of us can wear, which is how we know it must be top notch. That’s especially the case for when it’s a famous model, one who has an in with pretty much any designer out there. This time around, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is our muse, and the Nike sneakers she loves to rock are our next purchase!

Get the Nike Women’s Air Force 1 ‘07 sneakers for just $145 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Bieber is a huge fan of these Air Force 1s, having been spotted in them multiple times — even in multiple countries. Most recently, she and husband Justin Bieber took a west coast road trip, posing for photos in a scenic desert, Hailey in her Nikes. She wore them with a matching tie-dye top and bottom set, as well as sunglasses and small hoop earrings. It was chic, it was casual and it was everything!

Bieber’s Air Force 1s are the all-white version. The only other color you’ll find is on the silvery metallic “AF1” hardware at the bottom of the laces. The upper is made of a crisp and bright (but soft and supple) full-grain leather, featuring debossed Nike logos and perforation at the toe area for breathability.

These bestselling shoes are low-tops and up at the collar you’ll find some lovely padding. The interior keeps up this trend via the famous Nike Air Cushioning, giving you a bounce in your step without adding any unnecessary weight. Below this, back on the outside, you’ll find the durable rubber outsole, textured to offer you traction, whether you’re cruising through desert terrain like Bieber or going to grab your morning coffee!

There are countless ways to style these shoes, whether you’re in loungewear, activewear or even a fitted dress. The all-white version offers endless versatility! There are other colors available too though, so if you have a different preference or want to stock your closet, shop today!

